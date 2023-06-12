Wham! ruled the charts in England in the mid-1980s and their tune 'Freedom' kept a Paul McCartney song from reaching No. 1.

Most music fans wouldn’t confuse Paul McCartney and Wham!. Paul and The Beatles turned down $250 million to reunite in the 1970s; we’re certain Wham! never entertained that kind of payday to get back together. Still, there are some similarities between the two artists. They were both successful, but for a short stretch in 1984, one Wham! song kept Paul from reaching No. 1 on the charts.

(l-r) George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!; Paul McCartney | Dave J Hogan / Contributor; Gene Arias/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Wham! song ‘Freedom’ kept Paul McCartney from going to No. 1 on the charts

Some of Paul’s most successful solo songs came in the 1980s. The disco/new-wave hybrid “Coming Up,” his Stevie Wonder collaboration “Ebony and Ivory,” and “Say Say Say” (featuring Michael Jackson) were all massive hits.

That was just the tip of the iceberg.

Paul branched out to movies with Give My Regards to Broad Street. He wrote, produced, and starred in the 1984 film. Unsurprisingly, Paul wrote the soundtrack. The entire project was a disaster, though Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour helped add a silver lining as he played guitar on the song “No More Lonely Nights.” It was perhaps the only bright spot from the movie and soundtrack.

“No More Lonely Nights” (the ballad version) features Gilmour’s unmistakable guitar playing and signature tone. His contribution provided some edge and added emotion to the tender love song.

Fans responded to the tune, but Wham! kept Paul from getting to No. 1 with “No More Lonely Nights.” George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley put “Freedom” on top of the charts in England on Oct. 21, 1984. Paul’s tune peaked at No. 2 while Wham! held the top spot, per the Official Charts Company. “No More Lonely Nights” hung around the top-5 for a few more weeks before sliding back down.

Though Paul became accustomed to sending songs to No. 1 with The Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist, there was no stopping Wham! in late 1984. “Freedom” followed “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” to the top of the charts. “Careless Whisper,” another song from their Make It Big album, became a fan favorite. “Last Christmas” rose to No. 2 in December 1984.

Wham! had two more chart-topping hits in England in 1985 and 1986 before they disbanded. In short, Michael and Ridgeley dominated the charts in their home country in the mid-1980s. They drove established artists such as Stevie Wonder from the top spot. They held contemporary hitmakers like Culture Club at bay. Breaking their vice grip proved challenging for everyone, not just Paul.

Paul and George Michael enjoyed similar success in their solo careers and worked together on a song

George Michael and Wham! kept Paul from reaching No. 1 with “No More Lonely Nights,” but Macca didn’t hold a grudge. He wrote the song “Heal the Pain” with Michael, which charted at No. 31 in England in 1991. The pair performed the song together at Live 8 in July 2005.

Interestingly, Paul and Michael enjoyed similar solo success once they left their respective bands.

Paul had nine No. 1 hits and another 14 top-10 songs in the United States, per Billboard. Michael sent eight songs to No. 1 (with “Faith” being his most successful) and another seven that reached the top 10.

In England, Michael’s post-Wham! work produced more chart-toppers than Paul’s post-Beatles career. Michael had seven No. 1 hits and another 16 top-10 tunes as a solo artist, per the Official Charts Company. Meanwhile, Macca topped out at three chart-toppers with 13 more top-10 hits.

Wham! stopped Paul McCartney from hitting No. 1 with “No More Lonely Nights,” but Macca didn’t hold a grudge — he later worked with George Michael on “Heal the Pain.” And despite Michael enjoying the same level of solo success, most fans would never confuse the artists or question Paul’s musical legacy.

