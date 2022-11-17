The new Netflix puzzle box show, 1899, landed on Netflix on Nov. 17. The series’ creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, were also behind the television show Dark. If you watched Dark, then you know every episode featured twists and turns and kept the audience guessing until the last minute. While Odar and Friese promise a different tale with 1899, there’s plenty for viewers to solve. Here’s everything we know about 1899 on Netflix, including what it’s about, who it stars, and how many episodes season 1 contains.

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin | Netflix

What is ‘1899’ on Netflix about?

It’s a simple question, but we can’t guarantee a simple answer. 1899 on Netflix is about a group of passengers on a ship named the Kerberos as it travels to America from Europe. The characters speak different languages depending on what part of Europe they’re from, which adds a very realistic detail to what a situation like this would be like during this time period. During their journey, the ship comes across another vessel that disappeared four months earlier, called the Prometheus. Both ships belong to the same company, but most believed the Prometheus was lost at sea. When the captain, the crew, and some passengers decide to investigate the Prometheus, they discover no one aboard except for one little boy. 1899’s full-length trailer gives off some serious Ghost Ship vibes, but knowing Odar and Friese are behind it means not everything is as it seems.

Netflix’s synopsis for the series reads, “A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Who stars in ‘1899?’

Netflix’s 1899 features a large ensemble cast, but Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, and Aneurin Barnard get the most screen time. Beecham’s character, Maura Franklin, wakes up on the Kerberos looking for her brother. She believes he was on the Prometheus when it went missing. You may recognize her from 2007’s 28 Days Later.

Pietschmann likely looks familiar to any fan of Dark. He played “The Stranger” in that series. In 1899, Pietschmann plays the captain of the Kerberos named Eyk. His tragic backstory leaves him looking for answers, but his curiosity might lead to questions he doesn’t want answers to.

Barnard’s resume includes the critically acclaimed film Dunkirk, Legend with Tom Hardy, and recently, he appeared as Dr. Holford in Netflix’s Peaky Blinders. Barnard’s character Daniel’s mysterious appearance on the ship sets some of the passengers on edge.

How many episodes are there in ‘1899’ on Netflix?

1899‘s debut season contains a total of eight episodes. Each one runs for close to an hour, but it doesn’t appear to be a self-contained series. While Netflix hasn’t announced whether 1899 will get a sophomore season, the creators seem to be hoping for one. The season finale ends on a cliffhanger, so we hope Netflix gives a second season the greenlight ASAP.

Check out 1899 streaming exclusively on Netflix.

