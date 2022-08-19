What ‘Big Brother 24’ Got Wrong About Taylor Targeting Alyssa and Brittany’s Plan

Big Brother 24 episodes don’t always align with what went down on the live feeds. Find out what the show got wrong about Taylor Hale trying to backdoor Alyssa Snider.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 18, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ claimed Taylor targeted Alyssa over a prize

The Aug. 17 episode showed Taylor, Terrance Higgins, Indy Santos, Alyssa, Kyle Capener, and Jasmine Davis competing in the veto competition. Terrance and Indy were on the block. Taylor was Head of Household (HOH) and wanted the veto to be used, but she didn’t want to win it.

The competition was the knockout one with prizes and punishments. Taylor was the third to drop out and got a trip to London prize. Alyssa then dropped out. “Get a glitter shower, baby, and remember I have a replacement nom,” Taylor told Alyssa.

Alyssa got a punishment and debated on taking Taylor’s prize. “Sounds so fun. I know exactly who you want to do it with, too,” Taylor told Alyssa. “Are you being serious?” Alyssa asked. She decided to take the prize anyway.

The episode showed Taylor wanted to replace a nominee with Alyssa for taking the prize. The Aug. 18 episode showed Kyle wanting to form an alliance because Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Taylor were working together to target Alyssa. But this edit isn’t true.

Brittany had the plan to target Alyssa on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On Aug. 13, the house was reeling after the veto competition. Taylor and Joseph’s original plan was to use the veto and put Joseph on the block. That’s because he wanted it to look like he was working with Indy and didn’t want to vote her out. This would have been dangerous for his game because Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes were talking about potentially flipping the vote to get out Joseph as the bigger threat.

However, Joseph backed off of that idea after the veto. Taylor considered keeping the nominations the same then. Brittany noticed Taylor’s focus for her HOH was to make good TV. So she planted the idea with Taylor to target Alyssa instead.

She argued Alyssa took the London prize from her and she could make a big speech about it. Brittany mentioned Alyssa was already worried about not taking the veto. Taylor agreed and mentioned Alyssa said, “That’s enough,” when she was crying about winning the HOH competition. Monte said it was because Kyle hugged her.

Matt “Turner” Turner tried to talk Taylor out of it by saying Alyssa wouldn’t put her on the block. But Monte and Michael said Alyssa might target her. Taylor then decided to move forward with trying to backdoor Alyssa. Brittany even argued it would be better for Kyle’s game if Alyssa was evicted.

Brittany and Michael hid their support of this idea with Kyle. However, they almost got caught when Taylor and Kyle talked to each other. Brittany and Michael hope to ride the middle of any split in The Leftovers.

