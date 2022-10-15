What BTS’ Announcement Following Their ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert Could Be

On Oct. 15, BTS are holding a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. At the 2022 Fact Music Awards, the members of BTS hinted they will be communicating an important announcement to ARMY sometime soon. Based on some context clues, here is what BTS could be announcing during or after their BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert.

3. Members of BTS could be planning to release new music

In June, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced their plans to focus on solo projects. J-Hope was the first member to kick off solo promotions with his album Jack In The Box.

Shortly after releasing Jack In The Box, J-Hope headlined Lollapalooza 2022. Since then, multiple members of BTS have collaborated on other artists’ songs.

Charlie Puth released “Left and Right” with Jungkook, Benny Blanco released “Bad Decisions” with Snoop Dogg and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, Balming Tiger released “Sexy Nukim” with RM, and Crush released “Rush Hour” with J-Hope.

On Oct. 12, Geffen Records teased something involving BTS and tweeted a form for ARMY to sign up for updates.

BTS’ initial seven-year contract with Big Hit Music (formally Big Hit Entertainment) went into effect in 2013 when the band debuted. The band members renewed their contract in October 2018.

In 2018, BTS renewed their contract for seven more years, affirming they would remain with Big Hit Music until 2026.

At some point, a contract renegotiation took place, and BTS’ contract with Big Hit Music was shortened to end in 2024 instead of 2026. This fact was revealed when Big Hit Entertainment (now called HYBE Corporation) went public and published its IPO for investors.

At the 2022 Fact Music Awards, RM and Jimin communicated they were having to hold something major back from fans.

“Ah, actually, we want to say a lot of good things in our calm, honest style, but we’re unable to do that right now. But I think in the future, in the really near future… Once things have been sorted out more, we believe that we’ll be able to convey our true selves to all of you, just like we always have,” RM said according to a translation.

Jimin seconded this, saying, “Our leader has said a lot of good things, but I think the important thing is we aren’t showing you all something clearly, we are having very valuable and important discussions with each other and we aren’t taking the heart you all give us lightly.”

Given that contract negotiations can take years and BTS renewed their past contract before it was set to end, it would not be unprecedented if the members are in the midst of contract negotiations with Big Hit Music.

In South Korea, able-bodied men are required to perform active military service for the country. In certain cases, special exemptions can be made, and a possible exemption for the members of BTS has been the subject of headlines and discussions over the past few years.

At this time, members of BTS can delay their enlistment until they are 30 years old, and lawmakers have remained divided about an exemption.

In an acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the 2022 Fact Music Awards, Jungkook referenced BTS’ future being up in the air.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to receive great awards such as these next year or not, but I’d appreciate it if you could remember this one thing. We will do our best to become your artists forever,” he said according to a translation.

With Jin set to turn 30 years old in December, an update on BTS’ enlistment plans seems like the most likely announcement about the band’s future.

Throughout the 2022 Fact Music Awards, BTS hinted that BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN will be a huge deal, meaning fans will have to be on the lookout for an announcement during the concert or in the weeks that follow.

