What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry

It’s always sad when a relationship ends, and in the case of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, fans were certain they’d be one of Hollywood’s lasting couples. But Mowry shocked many when she filed for divorce after over two decades together. And from the looks of her social media, she seems happier than ever. Now, Hardrict seemingly disagrees with Mowry’s divorce petition and filed a response of his own.

Tia Mowry announces split and files for divorce

Mowry announced that she and Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage in Oct. 2022. In a lengthy Instagram post of a Black and white photo of the two gazing into one another’s eyes, Mowry captioned the post in part: “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” The Sister,Sister alum added: “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

In her divorce filing, Mowry did not list a date of separation. She also requested the court award them joint physical and legal custody of their two children. The former couple are parents to son Cree, 11 – and daughter Cairo, 4.

Mowry also asked that neither she nor Cory be awarded spousal support. In her filing, she also revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Divorce attorney guru Laura Wasser is representing Mowry.

Cory Hardrict may contest the prenuptial agreement and wants joint custody

Radar Online reports that Hardrict has responded to Mowry’s divorce petition and denies her claim of “irreconcilable differences.” He also wants the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Regarding the irreconcilable differences dispute, it appears Hardrict may not have wanted the divorce as he professed his love for Mowry and their children on Instagram Live days after their split was announced. His social media posts also were cryptic, with him posting one message about making permanent decisions on temporary emotions.

Like Mowry, Hardrict wants the court to terminate Mowry’s right to spousal support. He left the boxes unchecked on whether he wished to seek spousal support from his ex or not, which hints that he may want such at a later date.

In his response, his lawyer notes that The Chi star wants the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”

What Tia Mowry says led to their split

Mowry says several things happened over a period of time that led to her decision to end her marriage. She revealed on the Today Show that she went through a personal enlightening beginning three years ago. “I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” Mowry said about when she knew her marriage was over. She later likened the split to a college student completing their studies and graduating to the next level.