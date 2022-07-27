What Fans Think of Post Malone’s Music Video for ‘I Like You’ Featuring Doja Cat

He wants to be your friend and go shoppin’ in a Benz. Post Malone featured several artists on Twelve Carat Toothache. That includes Doja Cat, who performed on the song “I Like You (A Happier Song.)” Here’s what fans are saying about this collaboration and its recently released music video.

Post Malone featured Doja Cat on the 2022 release ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Post Malone performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 | Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Malone is the artist behind “Circles,” “Rockstar,” and “Sunflower.” He performed at the Grammy Awards and earned the Billboard Music Award for Top Artist. In 2022, this singer announced his latest release, Twelve Carat Toothache, complete with a Doja Cat feature on the song “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

“The most incredible and beautiful and most talented, and she’s so incredible, and I’m so blessed and honored to have worked with her,” Malone said during a live stream, according to Genius.

Since its debut, this track has earned over 125 million Spotify plays. Malone also shared the official music video on YouTube, with fans sharing their thoughts on the hip-hop track.

Fans shared their thoughts on the collaboration between Post Malone and Doja Cat

Since being posted to YouTube, this video earned over 3 million views, becoming one of the top trending music clips on the video platform. It also earned several fan comments, sharing their thoughts on the collaboration.

“Really hoping we get more Doja Cat x Post Malone collabs in the future because their voices together is HEAVEN,” one YouTube comment said. “Not to mention their vibe is like no other, love it.”

Some also mentioned Post Malone’s upcoming tour, making stops across North America in 2022. Another YouTube user wrote, “Doja and Post Malone are the cutest duo I never knew I needed. Also, this video was beautiful with all the different kind of couples and love that exists I loved that.”

What is the meaning behind Post Malone’s song ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’?

What is “I Like You” about? According to the same Genius article, this track is about a relationship between a man and a woman, showcasing the different perspectives with lyrics from both Post Malone and Doja Cat.

“He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach,” Doja Cat’s lyrics state. “And I coulda copped a Birkin, but I cop Celine / Why we got the same taste for the finer things?”

Of course, Post Malone collaborated with artists before Doja Cat. For Twelve Carat Toothache, Malone featured Roddy Ricch on “Cooped Up.” The Kid LAROl lent his voice to “Wasting Angels.” Gunna appeared on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” the track following “I Like You.”

Recently, Doja Cat earned a Grammy Award for “Kiss Me More” with SZA. Music by both artists is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

