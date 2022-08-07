What Graham Wardle Has Been up to Since Leaving ‘Heartland’

Graham Wardle played Ty Borden on the TV show Heartland for several years. Wardle himself made the decision to leave Heartland, and as a result, Ty was killed off in the first episode of season 14 of Heartland. Here’s what Wardle has been up to since leaving the Heartland cast.

Graham Wardle in ‘Heartland’ | CBC

Graham Wardle created his own podcast and wrote a book

Oftentimes, actors leave long-running shows for new acting projects. However, Wardle shifted his career entirely after leaving Heartland.

Right now, Wardle hosts a podcast called Time Has Come. The podcast’s description reads:

“What life exists for you outside your comfort zone? How does one cultivate the strength, courage and faith to move beyond the fears that hold us back? Graham Wardle explores the personal journeys of his guests and how they have stepped beyond what is familiar/safe and into the unknown.”

Wardle also published a book of poetry. Currently, only digital copies are available as physical copies of the book sold out. Just before physical copies sold out, Wardle thanked fans for supporting him.

“Over ten years ago I was challenged to put my writings into a book and I thought, ‘No one would read it, why would I do that?'” Wardle wrote on Instagram. “Well over 2000 people did and I’m eternally grateful. Thank you to all who have purchased my book and supported my work.”

Why Graham Wardle stopped playing Ty Borden on ‘Heartland’

On Heartland, Ty started as a ranch hand on Heartland Ranch. He fell in love with the show’s main character, Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall).

Ty goes on to become a veterinarian and eventually marries Amy. They have a daughter named Lyndy (Ruby Spencer and Emmanuella Spencer).

At the start of the season 14 premiere, Ty dies suddenly from complications of a gunshot wound. His death proved to be a shock for some longtime Heartland fans.

After Ty’s death was shown, The Chronicle Journal shared a statement from Wardle that explained his departure from the series.

According to The Chronicle Journal, Wardle gave an email statement to The Canadian Press, saying:

“I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction… I now host the ‘Time Has Come’ podcast, and there will be a future episode coming out where I plan to share much more about my decision and my appreciation for the 14 years I’ve spent on ‘Heartland.’”

Amber Marshall thinks ‘Heartland’ became ‘depressing’ after Ty died

Season 16 of Heartland is currently filming. In a recent interview on the Hallmarkies Podcast, Marshall discussed the show and admitted that season 14 of Heartland “was very depressing”

“Season 14 was very depressing. I have to say. There’s an event that happens, which I’m sure you’re aware of, that just shattered the Heartland family. And it kind of tore us up a little bit too because this is a character that’s been with all of us for 14 years, 13 years,” Marshall said.

