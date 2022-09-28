Here’s What Happens to the ‘Power’ Universe and ‘BMF’ Now That 50 Cent’s Starz Deal Has Ended

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has officially ended his long-standing relationship with the Starz network. 50 Cent is an executive producer on the network’s leading series, the Power Universe and BMF. However, the relationship has been fraught with issues.

Now that 50 Cent’s deal with Starz has ended, what will happen to his shows on the network?

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Will Courtney Kemp’s Move to Netflix Affect Season 3?

50 Cent’s deal with Starz has ended

Though he’s worked with Starz since the beginning of Power in 2014, 50 Cent’s four-year deal with the network has officially ended, and he’s decided not to renew it. Deadline is reporting, “He did not renew his agreement with Starz. He is believed to be entertaining multiple offers from streamers and studios for his G-Unit Film & Television, whose current slate includes 25 series in production and projects in development. An announcement of Jackson’s new TV home is said to be imminent. A rep for Starz declined comment.”

Starz fans know that 50 Cent’s relationship with Starz has been fraught at times. He accused the network of stalling production on his shows, unprofessionalism, and everything in between. 50 Cent shared some thoughts about the end of his deal on Instagram. “This is my vibe right now!” he shared under a photo of some Pittsburgh Pirates celebrating. “STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings ???i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Here’s what happens to the ‘Power’ Universe shows and ‘BMF’

Though 50 Cent is done with Starz, his shows, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and BMF, will remain on the Starz network. Just like Courtney Kemp, who created Power and exited her Starz deal for Netflix last year, 50 Cent will likely remain aboard the shows as executive producer.

However, any new projects he’s working with will be housed elsewhere.

G-Unit Film & Television

current slate has over 25 TV shows SOLD across 10 different networks GLG?GreenLightGang ?BOOM? • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/g0coB4CwRp — 50cent (@50cent) September 18, 2022

Inside 50 Cent’s new shows

50 Cent has not yet announced where he will be going. Though it’s likely that he’s had many meetings with various networks. One of the shows that 50 Cent might take with him is a project he’d worked on with Snoop Dogg about the rapper’s murder trial from the ’90s titled Murder Is the Case.

Moreover, he’d also worked on A Moment in Time: The Massacre, which centered on his 2005 beef with former G-Unit member The Game.

This past spring, 50 Cent had hinted that he would not be renewing his contract with Starz. “Hey guys I decided I don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate,” 50 captioned in an Instagram post. “It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case). I’ll find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”

50 Cent has previously said on Instagram via Mic that he was looking to have a minimum of 10 shows on the air in 2023.

RELATED: 50 Cent Says the Success of ‘Power’ Made Starz Official