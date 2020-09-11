What Is Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Ethnicity?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs signal caller has already accomplished so much in the league and gained the respect of his peers and football fans everywhere. In 2020, the Chiefs rewarded the franchise player with a $503 million contract.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has also become a role model and previously spoke about his identity and following your dreams.

Patrick Mahomes | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes’ parents and his background

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II was born on Sept. 17, 1995, in Tyler Texas to parents Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin. His father is Black and his mother is white. Mahomes spoke to ESPN in January about what it means to be a minority quarterback in the NFL.

“The best thing about it is you’re showing kids that no matter where you grow up, what race you are, that you can achieve your dream,” he said. “For me, being a black quarterback — having a black dad and a white mom — it just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or basketball player, follow your dreams. Whatever your dreams are, put the work ethic in and you can be there at the end of the day.”

Mahomes’ father was also a professional athlete. He pitched in the majors from 1992 to 2003 and had stints with a number of teams including the Minnesota Twins, the New York Mets, and the Texas Rangers.

In addition to football, the younger Mahomes’ followed in his dad’s footsteps and played baseball as well. He threw a no-hitter during his senior year at Whitehouse High School and was a top prospect for the 2014 Major League Baseball draft. The Detriot Tigers selected him in the 37th round, but he did not sign as he was already committed to Texas Tech and wanted to pursue a football career.

“He just fell in love with football. I knew that,” Mahomes’ father told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been together since high school

Mahomes has had the same woman by his side since he was playing more than one sport in high school.

He and Brittany Matthews began dating their sophomore year and continued their relationship even after they decided to go to rival colleges. Mahomes chose Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Matthews enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Matthews played soccer in college and later joined a professional team in Iceland. However, she ultimately found out that there was someplace she wanted to be more than the soccer field.

“By the end of my first season [in Iceland], I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field,” she stated on her website. “Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness, and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level.”

Matthews decided to leave the game of soccer behind and founded her own personal training business called Brittany Lynne Fitness. She also launched an apparel line with Balance Athletica.

She and Mahomes got engaged on Sept. 1, 2020, and tied the knot on March 12, 2022.