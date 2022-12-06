What Is Nevermore Academy? Apply to Become a Student at the ‘Wednesday’ School

Oh, Nevermore, how the students love you so. Netflix‘s Wednesday series gives the famous goth teen a new environment in her coming-of-age story. While getting expelled again from a normie school, her parents ship her off to Nevermore. The picturesque Nevermore Academy in Wednesday is a specially created school for outcasts with supernatural abilities. Led by Principal Weems, the school promises a “safe haven” for its students away from prejudice.

Wednesday arriving at Nevermore Academy in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Nevermore Academy was founded in 1791 by Nathaniel Faulkner

Fans get the run-down about Nevermore Academy from Enid when she shows Wednesday around during her first day. The school was founded centuries ago “to educate people like us.” Enid lists outcasts, freaks, and monsters. On the official Nevermore Academy website, their motto explains, “Our mission is to help each student master their extraordinary abilities through world-class academics and unique extracurriculars.”

In Wednesday Episode 7, Uncle Fester reveals to his niece that Nathaniel Faulkner founded the school after spending years researching different kinds of monsters. The school has many unique traits and was named after Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven.” It also explains why Edgar Allen Poe is a previous alumni of the school and why his statue is the secret entrance to the Nightshades.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Could the New Villain Be Bianca’s Mother Gabrielle and the MorningSong Cult?

Nevermore Academy nurtures its students by helping them with their supernatural abilities, learning botany, and extracurriculars. The school also has well-known alumni like Gomez and Morticia Addams. They fell in love while students there and got caught up in a murder mystery. The famous Addams family franchise character, Cousin Itt, also attended.

Part of the school’s history of the Nightshades also included Wednesday’s ancestor Goody Addams, who founded the club to protect outcasts from bigotry. Principal Weems leads the school with her motto: “Nevermore is a safe haven for our students to learn and grow no matter who they are.”

Where is Nevermore Academy located?

According to NME, Nevermore Academy may not be easy to get to for fans who wish to attend. While located in Jericho, the scenes of the gothic school were filmed in the Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, Romania. Open to the public; the castle was once the summer residence for the family of Prince Grigore Cantacuzino.

He would later die two years before its completion in 1911. The grand and gothic architecture became the perfect backdrop for Nevermore and the need for dark undertones for Wednesday. Production designer Mark Scruton explains to GoldDerby, “We ended up with Cantacuzino, which is the one you see in the show, and really there was not a lot of it left by the time we finished adding and enhancing and moving around with it. We used the location for about three or four days.”

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Who Are The Actors That Played Young Gomez and Morticia Addams

Jenna Ortega and the cast spent eight months in Romania on location filming the series. Besides cold showers, at some point during filming, Ortega no longer spent hours in the makeup chair to transform into her character. Why? Because cold Romania caused her to lose a lot of her natural tan.

Principal Weems and the students encourage people to apply

On the official website, Principal Weems and the Nevermore Academy students have a nice welcome video for those interested in applying. Weems caters to those who have been told they are peculiar, outcasts, or made to feel like they do not belong. There is a special place for them at Nevermore.

Weems explains the schools cater to all kinds of educational lessons from werewolf procreation to gorgon anatomy. At the end of the video, she and the students encourage people to enroll, while Wednesday holds a sign saying “free decapitations.”

But can people really enroll? Sadly, the official site has no open application to attend Nevermore. Fans can only dream and visit the castle while vacationing in Romania.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Has a Few Interesting Ideas of Who the Mystery Stalker Is in the Cliffhanger