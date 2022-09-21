What Time Does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere? When to Watch and What to Expect

Now that The Bachelorette has finally wrapped up, it’s time to look toward what’s next in the Bachelor/Bachelorette universe, and that’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. We have all your information, including when it premieres, the cast, and more. Let’s get to it!

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022. | ABC/ Craig Sjodin

What time does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere?

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don’t have to wait long for more content from some of their favorite reality stars. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC. The episode clocks in at around 120 minutes and starts at 8:00 p.m. EST.

You only get one chance at love at first sight ? #BachelorInParadise premieres Tuesday on ABC, and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/EMaU9zWFlj — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 21, 2022

Who will appear this season?

The last season of Bachelor in Paradise featured a rotating door of hosts. From David Spade to Lil John, the hosts changed throughout the course of the season. This year, Jesse Palmer takes over the duties. Several fans were disappointed that fan favorite Wells Adams didn’t snag the role, but he returns for another year as the bartender. The bartender has more conversations with the cast than the host, so this decision makes sense.

As for the cast, we know these people from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette show up at the beginning.

Shanae Ankney – Clayton Echard’s season

Genevieve Parisi – Clayton Echard’s season

Jill Chin – Clayton Echard’s season

Sierra Jackson – Clayton Echard’s season

Hailey Malles – Clayton Echard’s season

Teddi Wright – Clayton Echard’s season

Serene Russell – Clayton Echard’s season

Kira Mengistu – Clayton Echard’s season

Hunter Haag – Clayton Echard’s season

Andrew Spencer – Katie Thurston’s season

Justin Glaze – Katie Thurston’s season

Michael Allio – Katie Thurston’s season

Logan Palmer – Rachel and Gabby’s season

Jacob Rapini – Rachel and Gabby’s season

Brittany Galvin – Matt James’ season

Romeo Alexander – Michelle Young’s season

Lace Morris – Ben Higgins’ season, former Bachelor in Paradise winner

Brandon Jones – Michelle Young’s season

Casey Woods – Michelle Young’s season

Drama-free? Couldn't be us. ? Come back to the beach for the premiere of #BachelorInParadise Tuesday on ABC, and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XYDlGIiBl9 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 21, 2022

What to expect in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Reality Steve revealed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 includes a new twist that brings in other participants as people are eliminated. However, Reality Steve expressed his disappointment with the twist.

Reality Steve wrote on his blog, “It’s basically a rip off of Casa Amor from Love Island. If you’re unfamiliar with Casa Amor, essentially halfway through filming, all the couples are separated with one gender going to another villa and meeting new singles. That’s what BIP did. I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico, and were introduced to 5 new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to 5 new women brought in.”

Bachelor in Paradise leans into the campiness of reality television, and it’s a much more lighthearted affair compared to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Finding love remains the goal, but the people involved get to participate in a much more relaxing atmosphere. However, that doesn’t mean it lacks drama.

Reality Steve says Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 still has plenty of drama to appeal to fans. This season it looks like some of it revolves around Logan Palmer. Logan flipped from dating Rachel to Gabby in their season of The Bachelorette and it seems like both the women show up to warn some of the ladies on the show about his indecisiveness.

The action starts on Sept. 27! Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor in Paradise updates!

