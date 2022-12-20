What Time Is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix?

Emily in Paris Season 3 drops on Netflix tomorrow, Dec. 21, 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season, including how many episodes there are, the titles of each episode, and what time Emily in Paris will release on Netflix.

Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 3 release time on Netflix

Like most other Netflix shows, Emily in Paris premieres at 12 a.m. PT. That means East Coast viewers will have to wait until 3 a.m. ET to tune in. Every episode of the new season will be available to Netflix subscribers at those times, depending on their geographic location.

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ will be 10 episodes

Each episode of Emily in Paris Season 3 has a 30 to 40-minute runtime. According to the synopsis, the third season picks up a year after season 1.

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” Netflix writes. “Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

To get a better idea of what fans can expect in the new season, here are the episode titles for Emily in Paris Season 3:

“J’ai Deux Amours (I Have Two Lovers)” “What’s It All About…” “Coo D’état” “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper” “Ooo La La Liste” “Ex-En-Provence” “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days” “Fashion Victim” “Love Is in the Air” “Charade”

What happened at the end of Emily in Paris Season 2?

By the end of the second season, Camille (Camille Razat) is well aware of Emily’s (Lily Collins) romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). After a hiccup in their friendship, Camille forgives Emily, but only when she agrees to a pact that neither will try to date Gabriel again. What’s more, Emily is dating Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), the London-born banker from her French class, by the conclusion of season 2.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Outside of her love life, Emily is also dealing with drama in her professional life. After Madeline (Kate Walsh) clashes with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) about bringing on Gregory (Jeremy O. Harris) as a client, she leaves Savoir with Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold). This leaves Emily to decide between Madeline and Sylvie. Season 2 of Emily in Paris ends with Emily calling Sylvie with a decision — find out what that decision is in the first episode of season 3.

Watch Emily in Paris Season 3 beginning Dec. 21 on Netflix.