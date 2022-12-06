The royal family never fails to catch the attention of audiences around the world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and leave the United Kingdom caused a huge uproar, and the drama continues to follow them. Now, the newest documentary about the royals premieres this week. But what time is Harry and Meghan on Netflix? Here’s everything we know, including premiere time, what the documentary entails, and more.

What will the Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’cover?

Prince Harry and his wife ruffled plenty of feathers from the very beginning of their relationship. Rumors swirled about Markle’s true intentions for marrying the prince, and things escalated when the pair chose to move to America. Now, the couple wants to share some of their most intimate moments with viewers.

The Netflix synopsis for Harry and Meghan reads, “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

What time is ‘Harry and Meghan’ on Netflix?

Netflix plans to release Harry and Meghan in two separate parts. The first part drops on Dec. 8, 2022, while the second part won’t premiere until Dec. 15, 2022. Each segment debuts at 12:00 a.m. PST.

Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan will only be available for those with a Netflix subscription. As of now, no other streaming platforms will have access to the docuseries.

A royal biographer has already slammed the docuseries

Both Prince Harry and Markle draw strong reactions from the public. However, a royal biographer named Angela Levin recently spoke out about the docuseries. Levin called the trailer for Harry and Meghan “staged and phony” and even told GB News that “she felt sick after watching it.”

Levin feels one moment in the trailer showing Markle crying with her head in her hands comes across as especially staged. When one of the hosts on GB News asked how paparazzi could even get a photo like that, Levin says, “Well, you ask a photographer to come along and then you act it. She’s an actress.”

However, fans of the royals don’t have much longer to wait before they can weigh in on the docuseries themselves. Harry and Meghan premieres on Dec. 8, 2022.

