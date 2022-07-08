What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu & Apple TV+ for July 2022

Summer is in full swing which means lots of outdoor activities during the day. But nothing beats cuddling on the couch for a movie night after a full day of summer activities. So, grab some popcorn and get ready because here are some of the top new releases coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ for July 2022.

What to watch on Netflix in July 2022

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

Fan-favorite Netflix Original sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things is back with new episodes. Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 only contains two episodes. However, fans have shared that the episodes certainly answer several questions including the mystery of Vecna. The episodes dropped on July 1, so start streaming as soon as possible.

How To Build a Sex Room

Netflix’s spicy new series, How to Build a Sex Room follows designer Melanie Rose as she works with couples to make all their erotic renovation dreams come true. The series premieres on July 8.

Resident Evil

Based on the popular Japanese video game series of the same name, Resident Evil takes place fourteen years after the deadly virus caused a global apocalypse. And it follows Jade Wesker, played by Ella Balinska, as she fights for her life in a world taken over by infected creatures. The series premieres on July 14 so add this to your list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Apply TV+ for July 2022.

How to Change Your Mind

How to Change Your Mind is a four-part Netflix Original docu-series about the healing effects of psychedelics. The series is based on the book by the same name written by Michael Pollan. And it highlights various mind-altering substances including LSD, MDMA, and mescaline. Pollan hosts the series and walks viewers through the complex history of psychedelics and how perceptions of the drugs are changing for the better. The series premieres on July 12.

What to watch on Hulu for July 2022

The Princess

When a strong-willed princess, played by Joey King, refuses to marry a cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower. With her rejected and vengeful suitor committed to stealing her father’s throne, the princess is tasked with saving her family and kingdom. The series premiered on Hulu on July 1st so you don’t have to wait to watch the movie.

Maggie

Maggie, played by Rebecca Rittenhouse, is a psychic. And as a psychic, she is blessed and cursed with the ability to foretell the futures of her friends, family, and random people on the street. However, her world is turned upside down when she suddenly catches a glimpse of her own future. The series premiered this week on Hulu, so fans can start streaming the show today.

Aftershock

This documentary follows two fathers who were widowed during the births of their children due to medical negligence. The two fathers, Omari Maynard and Bruce McIntyre, team up to form a close bond and become passionate activists in the maternal health space. Together they seek justice through legislation, medical accountability, community, and the power of art. Aftershock is an Original Documentary from Onyx Collective and ABC News, and it will premiere on Hulu on July 19.

What to watch on Apple TV+ for July 2022

Black Bird

Black Bird is a six-part thriller series adapted from the true-crime memoir by James Keene and Hillel Levin, In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. The series stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a high-school football star who is sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught selling drugs. Keene agrees to a deal in order to shorten his sentence. All he has to do is enter a maximum security facility and befriend a suspected murderer named Larry Hall played by Paul Walter Hauser. Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8.

Trying

The third season of Trying will premiere this month. The show stars Esther Smith as Nikki and Rafe Spall as Jason. The two play a couple working through infertility. They desperately want children so they decide to adopt. Season two left fans on a cliffhanger when Nikki and Jason finally see their dreams coming true as they are granted guardianship for two children. The new season will reveal how the couple copes with juggling life as new parents with two little ones running around. Season 3 of Trying premieres on Apple TV+ on July 22. And a new episode will release every Friday until the first week of September.

Surface

Surface is an eight-part psychological thriller that follows Sophie, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who suffers a traumatic head injury and major memory loss. As she tries to connect the dots in her own life with the help of her husband, family, and friends, she must learn whether or not she’s being told the truth. The thrilling series premieres on July 29.

