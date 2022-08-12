What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Anne Heche was known for her role in the daytime drama Another World, as well as roles in movies such as Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights. Here’s a look at Heche’s net worth, life, and career.

Anne Heche’s movies and TV shows

One of Heche’s early acting jobs was a recurring role in the daytime drama Another World. She played the characters Vickey Hudson and Marley Love for 73 episodes from 1984 until 1992.

Heche made her film debut in the 1993 movie An Ambush of Ghosts. She played the character Denise. That same year, she appeared in The Adventures of Huck Finn. Heche’s next recurring TV role was in Ally McBeal, starring Calista Flockhart. She played Melanie West for seven episodes in 2001.

Some of Heche’s other acting roles include appearances in All Rise (2021-2022), Chicago P.D. (2018-2019), Aftermath (2016), Hung (2009-2011), and Men in Trees (2006-2008).

Anne Heche’s net worth

Heche had an estimated net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to her work as an actor she also had credits as a writer and producer. One of her first production projects was the TV series Save Me. She was an executive producer for seven episodes in 2013.

Heche was also an executive producer on the TV series Bad Judge for 11 episodes from 2014 to 2015. Heche’s writing credits include If These Walls Could Talk 2, On the Edge, and Bad Judge.

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres’ relationship

Heche made headlines when she began dating Ellen DeGeneres. She spoke to Page Six about the relationship, saying it was a life-changing moment.

“My story is a story that created change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights forward,” she said. “In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever.”

Heche and DeGeneres seemed to be very much in love. During the premiere of HBO’s If These Walls Could Talk 2, the couple couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

“We’re very lucky women, that we get to have what we have,” Heche said during the event, reports ABC News. DeGeneres agreed, saying, “It’s a celebration every single day. It’s kind of disgusting and crazy that we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re so lucky.’”

Anne Heche’s death

Heche died on Aug. 12, 2022, days after a car crash. Her friend Nancy Davis, posted a message on Instagram announcing the actor’s death. “Heaven has a new Angel,” wrote Davis. “My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me… My heart is broken.”

