John Denver tunes like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rocky Mountain High” are country classics, beloved by music lovers of all ages and interests. While Denver eventually rose to prominence as one of popular music’s most important voices, he worked hard to achieve his success. And his parents weren’t always supportive.

In fact, Denver had to undergo several major changes before succeeding in the music industry. This included switching his birth name to something that seemed more “stage-worthy.”

What was John Denver’s real name?

John Denver was born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. in 1943, as Life & Health Library reports. Raised in Roswell, New Mexico, by a stern U.S. Army Air Forces father and a serious but loving mother, Denver often struggled to fit in with other children his own age.

At a young age, Denver developed a deep love for music. This love was fostered by his grandmother when she gave him a guitar when he was seven years old.

#JohnDenver died 19 years ago today. His signature song is still one of our top road trip tunes: https://t.co/rcdbmEUXry pic.twitter.com/k2HIoYsrle — The Boot (@thebootdotcom) October 13, 2016

When the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, Denver had difficulty adjusting. During his third year in high school, the aspiring musician drove to California in an attempt to kickstart his music career. However, Denver’s father had other plans. He flew to California to retrieve his son and bring him home to complete his education.

By the time Denver was in college, he had started performing at local clubs and venues. But when a contemporary suggested his last name “Deutschendorf” wouldn’t fit on a marquee sign, Denver selected his now-famous stage name.

What is John Denver best known for?

"My purpose in performing is to communicate the joy I experience in living." #JohnDenver (1943–1997) would have been 77 today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O2XVFQfhAh — getTV (@gettv) December 31, 2020

In the late ’60s, Denver started performing with a folk group. But in 1969, he decided to start performing as a solo act. He became a prolific songwriter, even penning tunes for other artists. By the mid-’70s, he had become a star. D

Denver’s songs, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” endeared him to music fans of all ages. He was widely credited with helping to bridge the gap between country and pop music.

In the ’80s, Denver became as well-known for his political activism as for his music. A strong supporter of the Democratic party, Denver often expressed his love for the environment and organizations that fought racism and violence, according to IMDb.

John Denver died in a tragic plane accident

John Denver at the airport in Aspen, Colorado in 1977 | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Although Denver’s professional life was full of incredible achievements, his personal life had its fair share of turmoil. He was married twice. His first marriage was to Annie Martel. The two married in 1967 and adopted two children before divorcing in 1982. In 1988, Denver married actor Cassandra Delaney. They had a child before splitting in 1991.

Although Denver had become a cultural icon by the mid-’90s, he wouldn’t live long enough to see the love new generations would express for him. Denver died in 1997 at the age of 53 when a plane he was flying crashed into Monterey Bay.

Denver was the only passenger on the plane, reportedly killed instantly due to blunt force trauma. A beloved figure in music, Denver’s legacy has remained strong over the years. These days, his songs are as popular as they ever were when the singer/songwriter was alive.

RELATED: John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife