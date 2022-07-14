‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunner Teases Fans Will Learn More About Energy Vampires in Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows is back with season 4, and things have changed at the vampire’s mansion. Colin Robinson “died” in season 3 of the Hulu series, but a baby version of the energy vampire emerged. Laszlo has taken baby Colin under his wing and hopes to raise him to be something different. In a recent interview, showrunner Paul Simms teased that fans will learn more about energy vampires in season 4.

The ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ series introduced energy vampires

What We Do in the Shadows is a spinoff from a movie by the same name. Unlike the series, the movie does feature energy vampires. In the show’s premiere episode, Colin explains that energy vampires feed off people’s energy rather than drinking their blood. It’s not clear where energy vampires come from. Colin isn’t even sure if his own parents were energy vampires.

Season 3 revealed a surprising fact about energy vampires — they are not immortal. In fact, energy vampires only live to be 100 years old. Due to this, Colin “dies” in season 3, but then a baby version of himself crawls out of the dead body. Laszlo is determined to raise baby Colin Robinson to be something other than an energy vampire in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

Paul Simms teases fans will learn more about energy vampires in season 4

What We Do in the Shadows has slowly revealed more and more about energy vampires, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding these creatures.

“You’ll learn a lot more about Colin and baby Colin,” showrunner Paul Simms told IndieWire of season 4. “Whether we’ll have the full answer finally of where they come from, I don’t think so, but look, we know they exist. Real vampires might not exist, but we do know that energy vampires exist.”

Simms also spoke about the baby that crawled out of Colin’s body in season 3. “Well, he obviously looks a lot like Colin, he’s obviously a little kid. Laszlo’s goal is to raise him to not be an energy vampire. It’s the nature versus nurture thing,” the showrunner said.

“Laszlo is desperate for him to grow up to be an interesting and normal functioning person and not a boring drag on the world, and the question is whether that’s possible or whether he’s fated to do that, whether there’s anything Laszlo can change.”

Laszlo ‘parents’ baby Colin Robinson this season

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Laszlo is taking on the unexpected role of parenting baby Colin Robinson. Laszlo and Colin had an unlikely friendship in previous seasons, which is perhaps what has prompted him to take the boy under his wing.

“Look, I wouldn’t want any parent to treat their kid the way Laszlo treats baby Colin, but there is obviously also an affection there,” Simms told IndieWire. “As the season progresses, you see more of Laszlo talking about how he was treated as a child and really in his own weird way wanting what’s best for baby Colin. But it’s also funny because of all the characters, he’s the one most absolutely unsuited to be in charge of a child or raise a child.”

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

