When Is the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Finale?

American Idol’s structure looks much different now than when the show first started. Once the competition show transitioned from Fox to ABC back in 2018, the new network also created a different format. The show now moves along much quicker than it ever used to. It sometimes feels like the show is racing through contestants, which begs the question: When is this season’s finale?

‘American Idol’ top 10 contestants on May 1, 2023 | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

The ‘American Idol’ season finale will air at the end of May

Those who watch the show only have a few more weeks to take in this season’s incredible talent. The show’s finale will air on Sunday, May 21. Not much is known about the finale yet, but traditionally, a number of celebrities perform, as well as former contestants. Contestants who previously either won or made it far on the show typically return to sing, and the finale feels more like an event than just a singing competition.

The show moves much more quickly than it once did. When it premiered on Fox, it ran from January to May, with one contestant getting eliminated every week. Once ABC took it over in 2018, they adjusted the format and pace and now eliminate multiple contestants every week; the show premiered on February 19 and will only run for three months instead of the four or more months it once did. The show dropped a staggering number of contestants earlier in the season, when they went from a top 26 to a top 20, then subsequently to a top 12. Now, they have been eliminating four contestants per week, with two eliminated on Sunday and two eliminated on Monday. The show is down to its top 8.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 8?

Between April 30 and May 1, the top 12 contestants sang for their spot in the top 8. On April 30, contestants chose rock and roll songs, with a few standouts including Iam Tongi’s rendition of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me” and Megan Danielle’s take on Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery,” which made Luke Bryan cry. Ultimately, America sent in more than 22 million votes throughout the show, and the bottom three came down to Lucy Love, Mary Beth Byrd, and Nutsa. Byrd slipped into the top 10, sending Love and Nutsa home.

The following night, the top 10 was reduced to just eight, and contestants sang a song chosen by one of the judges. Wè Ani knocked it out of the park with her version of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” and Iam Tongi changed his song selection halfway through rehearsal, opting to do Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.” It was met with tremendous applause, with Perry telling him that it’s a “wonderful world because you’re in it.”

Ultimately, the bottom three came down to Mary Beth Byrd (for the second night in a row), platinum ticket winner Tyson Venegas, and Oliver Steele, with Perry having the final say in which of the three would move into the top eight. She chose to save Oliver Steele. American Idol returns on Sunday, May 7 with guest judges Alanis Morrissette and Ed Sheeran sitting in for Perry and Richie, who will both be in the United Kingdom for King Charles’ coronation.