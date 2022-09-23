‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Special Not on Hallmark’s 2022 Holiday Schedule

Hallmark Channel has unveiled its 2022 Countdown to Christmas lineup, and unfortunately for Hearties, it doesn’t look like there are plans for a When Calls the Heart Christmas special this year.

‘When Calls the Heart’ missing from Hallmark’s holiday programming lineup

Thirty-one new holiday movies will air on Hallmark this year. But any fans holding out hope that the network might revive its tradition of airing a special episode of When Calls the Heart on Christmas Day will be disappointed. Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas announcement didn’t include any mention of When Calls the Heart. The network did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s inquiry about plans for a Christmas special.

The last When Calls the Heart Christmas special aired in December 2019. In 2020, there was a repeat of the previous year’s special, Home for Christmas. In 2021, the show’s cast hosted the channel’s Christmas Day programming, which featured an early look at the upcoming season.

Hallmark rival Great American Family has also yet to share any news about whether there will be another When Hope Calls Christmas special. The When Calls the Heart spinoff shifted to a new network in 2021, but since the two-part When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas aired, there’s been no word on the show’s status.

‘When Calls the Heart’ stars mostly missing from other Christmas movies

Not only is a return to Hope Valley unlikely to be in the cards this holiday, but fans also won’t see most of the show’s cast in other Christmas movies for Hallmark or other networks.

One When Calls the Heart star who will be part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas is Jack Wagner. He’ll appear in A Big Fat Family Christmas. It’s about a photojournalist named Liv who lands her dream assignment: shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party. But she neglects to reveal that the Changs are her family, which becomes an issue as she begins growing closer to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her. It airs December 2.

Paul Greene, who played Carson Shepherd on WCTH until leaving the show at the end of season 8, will star with Jessica Lowndes and Gladys Knight in Someday at Christmas. That movie will air on Great American Family. And Daniel Lissing, who played Jack Thornton for five seasons, will star with Merritt Patterson in Catering Christmas, also for Great American Family.

Where to watch old ‘WCTH’ holiday specials

Hearties who want a taste of Christmas in Hope Valley this year can revisit the show’s previous Christmas specials. All five feature-length holiday episodes are streaming on Hallmark Movies Now: New Year’s Wish, A When Calls the Heart Christmas, The Christmas Wishing Tree, The Greatest Christmas Blessing, and Home for Christmas.

