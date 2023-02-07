‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Coming in July 2023, First Sneak Peek Revealed

Hallmark Channel has answered the big question that’s been on the mind of Hearties: When will we see When Calls the Heart Season 10? Now, we have an answer – sort of. The upcoming season of the Erin Krakow-led series will premiere in July 2023, though the network hasn’t revealed a specific date for the show’s return.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 to premiere in late July 2023

#Hearties! A brand new season of #WhenCallstheHeart is officially coming in July! Get ready to return to Hope Valley and enjoy this sneak peek at season 10! pic.twitter.com/MsZnzSehZ4 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 6, 2023

Past seasons of When Calls the Heart have typically premiered in February or March. But Hallmark warned fans several months ago that the show’s 10th season likely wouldn’t arrive until mid-2023. We felt there was a slight chance that new episodes might begin airing sometime in late March or April, after the conclusion of the first season of Hallmark’s new show The Way Home. But it turns out fans will have to wait a little bit longer to return to Hope Valley. When Calls the Heart Season 10 will begin airing in late July 2023, Hallmark Channel revealed in a Feb. 6 tweet.

New ‘When Calls the Heart’ sneak peek hints at challenges for Hope Valley

Erin Krakow in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

While Hallmark hasn’t confirmed a specific return date for When Calls the Heart, it did reveal a first look at the upcoming season. The one-minute teaser features Elizabeth (Krakow) sitting at her desk as she makes note of some of the recent changes in Hope Valley.

“Over the past few months, one thing has become clear to me,” she says in a voiceover. “No matter the challenge, the people of Hope Valley know how to come together.”

At the end of season 9, Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins) blew up the coal mine to keep it from reopening. On top of that, the oil wells in the area have dried up and the foundry closed. That series of economic blows has hit Hope Valley hard, but the town’s residents are as resilient as ever.

‘WCTH’ Season 10 teaser reveals first look at Rosemary’s (Pascale Hutton) baby bump

Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Eike Schroter

Though times are tough, Florence (Loretta Walsh), Molly (Johanna Newmarch), and Minnie (Natasha Burnett) have banded together to start a swap meet “so nothing would go to waste,” Elizabeth says. And Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) insisted that her husband Lee (Kavan Smith) hire as many unemployed people as he could to work in his lumber business.

A few major characters are missing from the teaser, including Elizabeth’s husband-to-be Lucas (Chris McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). But the does give fans their first look at a very pregnant Rosemary, who Elizabeth reveals is just a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child. Rosemary and Lee had been trying to have a baby for years, and they learned she was expecting at the end of season 9.

Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to when When Calls the Heart returns for what Hallmark says will be “the biggest season yet.” In the meantime, fans can catch up on past episodes of the show on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock.

