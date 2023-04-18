When Did Led Zeppelin Start and End?

Led Zeppelin was one of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s. The British group topped the charts with their psychedelic sound and performed at sold-out concerts around the world. However, like all great bands, they eventually called it quits.

Led Zeppelin began in 1968 and was made up of experienced studio musicians and rookies

The band we know as Led Zeppelin initially started as The New Yardbirds, a reference to original member Jimmy Page’s time in the popular band The Yardbirds. The group was formed in 1968 and was comprised of guitarist Page, lead singer Robert Plant, bass/keyboard player John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham.

Page and Jones were practiced studio musicians. They frequently filled in as backups for different recording artists. Plant and Bonham got their experience as members of smaller bands.

A few months after their formation, the band received a cease-and-desist from the Yardbirds, telling them that they had to change the group’s name. The members came up with the name Led Zeppelin and soon started touring and making music together.

Led Zeppelin was one of the biggest bands in the world by 1970

By 1970, Led Zeppelin was one of the biggest bands in the world. Their fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV, released in 1971. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time, with 37 million copies sold to date. The album also contains one of Led Zeppelin’s biggest hits, “Stairway to Heaven,” which many regard as one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

The band’s success continued throughout the ’70s, with hit songs like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Immigrant Song,” and “The Song Remains the Same” and sold-out tours all over the world. However, by 1980, Led Zeppelin decided to break up.

The tragic death of John Bonham led the rest of Led Zeppelin to end their time together

The decision came as a shock to many, seeing as how Led Zeppelin were preparing for another huge tour. The reason? Drummer Bonham died suddenly in 1980. After a day of heavy drinking, Bonham went to sleep and asphyxiated on his vomit in the night. His death was ruled accidental. An autopsy found no recreational drugs in his system.

The band canceled the tour, but many thought Led Zeppelin might bring in another drummer. However, the band members soon made a statement about their future as a group, saying that Bonham’s death “led us to decide that we could not continue as we were,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Plant, Page, and Jones have continued to work together over the years. But their live performances remain rare. One significant show the remaining Led Zeppelin members did together was 1985’s Live Aid show.

Why Led Zeppelin broke up in 2007

In 2007, the trio reunited for the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. Jason Bonham took his father’s place as drummer. The success of that performance led many to believe that a reunion tour or album was imminent, and it was reported that Page, Jones, and Jason were ready and willing.

However, band in-fighting ended any potential collaborations. Page told The New York Times that Led Zeppelin’s lead singer was “playing games” with the rest of the group, going back and forth on whether or not he would tour with them.

Plant hit back, saying, “I told them I was busy and they’d simply have to wait,” and added that he thought they were “fine” with that situation. “It turns out they weren’t,” he continued, “And what’s even more disheartening, Jimmy used it against me,” according to Far Out Magazine.

Do the members of Led Zeppelin still work together?

Led Zeppelin no longer play together, but they do still collaborate from time to time. In 2018, Page, Plant, and Jones released an official illustrated book celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band. A documentary is currently in production about the band — the first one the members have ever agreed to participate in.

