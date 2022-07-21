When Does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 Drop to HBO Max?

After that shocking cliffhanger in FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, viewers need to know when episode 7 drops to HBO Max. Luckily it’s not a long wait for the return of the reality TV show. Find out what to expect when FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7 returns to HBO.

What happened in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 6?

You are not alone if you’re anxiously Googling when FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7 returns. Host Nikki Glaser spent the last 10 minutes of episode 6 making the men reveal their FBoy or Nice Guy statuses to the three single women. It did not go well. Mia Emani Jones discovered that Braydon Elgar, Kian Lewis, and Danny Louisa came on the reality TV show as FBoys. The episode ended on a cliffhanger — Peter is the last man to reveal if he is an FBoy or not. However, the producers saved the reveal for the next episode.

Meanwhile, Nick Warfield attempts to explain to Louise that he loves spending time with her, but he came on the show as an FBoy. Luckily, Benedict Polizzi is a nice guy. But then Mercedes Knox admits he’s an FBoy. He claims to have grown. It looks like Benedict is Louise’s frontrunner now that he’s admitted he’s a nice guy.

Lastly, Tamaris ends up with all the nice guys in FBoy Island Season 2. Tom Carnifax turns out to be a nice guy. Casey Johnson claims to be back as a nice guy, although he was an FBoy in season 1. Asanté Tait is also a nice guy on Tamaris’s list, but viewers know she’s not into him. Jabriane Ross and Aaron Spady are both nice guys; however, it doesn’t look like any of the ladies are into them.

When does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 hit HBO Max for streaming?

FBoy Island Season 2 returns to HBO Max on July 28, with episodes 7 and 8. Then the final two episodes drop to the streaming service on Aug. 4. The HBO Max original series FBOY Island Season 2 episodes become available for streaming at 12 a.m. PST and 3 a.m. EST.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Mia Emani Jones and Louise Barnard | Hassen Salum/HBO Max

What is ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Episode 7 about on HBO?

FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 7, “Kiss That Yogurt,” returns on July 28. Luckily, the show will open with the reveal of Peter Park’s status as either an FBoy or a Nice Guy. Then episode 8, “Tom’s Journal,” it sounds like viewers finally get a glimpse into those pages of sweet nothings. Since there was no elimination in episode 6, there will be three guys packing their bags in episode 7 and then again in episode 8.

Some exes just keep coming back.#FBOYIsland returns with new episodes, now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/xSdsTlLOPJ — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 14, 2022

Why is Garrett Morosky back in season 2?

Along with Casey Johnson and Peter Park, one more guy returned from FBoy Island Season 1 — Garrett Morosky. However, he didn’t return to try to date one of the three single women. Instead, Garrett is now the “King of Limbra.” That’s where the FBoys go to reform after the ladies boot them out of the house. So far, he’s led the guys in a few heart-to-hearts and made a surprise appearance to see Casey. In a recent interview, Garrett revealed why he returned to the show.

“I returned because I want to pursue a career in TV & Film,” he told People. “My ambitions are to be like Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson and Chris Hemsworth. I want to have a platform to inspire and motivate people all while creating companies that will better the lives of others from a physical, mental, spiritual and financial position.”

