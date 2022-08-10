When Does ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Air?

The Good Doctor took us on an emotional rollercoaster during season 5. There was relationship drama, hospital drama, and patient stories that likely left you sitting on the edge of your seat. Next season can’t come soon enough. Here’s when The Good Doctor Season 6 airs.

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara | Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images

When can you expect to see Dr. Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the St. Bonaventure team? Unfortunately, you’ll have a bit of a wait. The Good Doctor is set to return Monday, October 3.

What happened last time on ‘The Good Doctor’

Like most season finales, The Good Doctor had a very dramatic season ending. Each character had something significant take place. Unfortunately, we’re left with quite a few unanswered questions.

Dr. Asher Wolke

Noah Galvin | Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images

One big moment was when Asher’s parents stopped by the hospital. Asher (played by Noah Galvin) has been estranged from his family ever since he came out as gay.

Although Asher wasn’t in touch with his family, his father visited the hospital after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. His doctors told him he had less than a year to live and no good surgical options. He sought Asher’s help in the hopes of finding treatment. In the end, Asher’s father decided to die at home.

Shaun and Lea

Shaun and Lea decide to skip a big wedding and get married at the courthouse. Lea said she was tired of planning to get married. She was ready to move forward and start married life.

As Shaun and Lea prepare to go to the courthouse, they’re stopped by Glassman and Dr. Allen. Their co-workers decided to throw them a wedding ceremony at the hospital. Dr. Marcus Andrews (played by Hill Harper) officiated the wedding.

Glassman gave Shaun two rings that were passed down to him from his great grandparents. The rings were meant for his daughter, Maddie, but she died.

Park and Morgan

Park and Morgan (played by Fiona Gubelman) are experiencing relationship tension. Morgan has been interviewing for jobs at other hospitals. She tells Park she wants to get a few job offers so she can use that as leverage to get a better offer at St. Bonaventure.

However, Morgan begins seriously considering a job offer in New York. If she takes the job, this could mean the end of her relationship with Park. Executive Producer David Shore tells TV Line that Morgan’s decision will have an impact on the relationship.

Dr. Lim

Dr. Lim (played by Christina Chang) finds herself in a dangerous situation. She offered to let Nurse Villanueva stay at her home while she plans to separate from her abusive ex-boyfriend, Owen. Villanueva gets a restraining order against him and tries to move on with her life. Unfortunately, Villanueva’s ex isn’t happy about the way things are going. He shows up at the hospital and stabs her.

As Villanueva lies on the floor bleeding, Lim comes across her injured employee. Next thing she knows, Villanueva’s ex-boyfriend stabs her too.

