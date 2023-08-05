'Barbie' was released in theaters on July 21 amid incredible hype. The movie is meeting all expectations, but when will it be available for streaming? According to Warner Bros. executives, the film will hit Max in the fall.

Barbie is currently busy breaking box office records, inspiring the masses, and causing more than a few breakups. While the movie is now available in theatres worldwide, plenty of fans are waiting for the chance to see Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie from the comfort of their homes. When will Barbie be available for streaming? We have some information.

‘Barbie’ tops the box office charts, surprising no one

The hype leading up to the release of Barbie was a marketing executive’s dream come true. The flick had the makings of a blockbuster from the very start. With a star-studded cast, a recognizable storyline, and the cache attached to Mattel’s iconic Barbie doll, there seemed to be very little that could go wrong. Still, the movie is exceeding expectations.

So far, the film had the largest box office opening in 2023. It is the highest-grossing film directed by a woman ever and is expected to top $1 billion at the global box office by August 6, according to The Direct. While Barbie mania is very real, we still want to know when it can be enjoyed from the comfort of our very own couch.

When will ‘Barbie’ be available for streaming?

Currently, the title is available for preorder for paid video on demand via Amazon Prime Video. While viewers can preorder the title for $24.99, no date is attached to its release. Titles are traditionally available on PVOD after a period of theatre exclusivity, but there is no set time frame for theatre exclusivity.

In a survey by Indie Wire, theatre exclusivity varied widely depending on the production company but generally ranged between three weeks and seven weeks. Some films can spend even longer as theatre exclusives, depending on several factors, including popularity. As it stands, we have yet to determine when Barbie will be available on PVOD, but it should happen sometime in late August or early September if previous trends are any indication.

As for when the movie will be streamable with a subscription, there is no set date. Warner Bros. executives are willing to give fans a general time frame, though. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, told Deadline that while the studio is letting the popularity of Barbie play out in theatres, everyone is excited to see it perform on a streaming platform. Zaslav believes it will have a huge impact sometime in the fall. So, Margot Robbie as Barbie might be streaming into homes as early as late September.

Where will fans be able to stream ‘Barbie’?

PVOD fans can purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, but the streaming rights for Barbie will be exclusive to Max. That should come as no surprise. Warner Bros. Discovery is the distributor of Barbie and the company behind Max.

The Max logo | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It appears the movie will only be available to stream on this platform, which is pretty typical for big releases and important products. Max made waves in the streaming service arena as HBO Max in May 2020. Because Warner Bros. Discovery is deeply involved in the streaming platform, its catalog grew quickly with top shows and movies. Shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory returned to Max when their licensing deals were up with other major streaming companies. Now, the platform, which merged with discovery+ in May, has exclusive rights to several popular shows and blockbuster movies, and it looks like more will come.