When You’re Done Hate-Watching ‘Sister Wives’ Check out These Other Reality TV Families

Season 17 of Sister Wives has been the most dramatic by far. It’s also the most successful season of the show. All good things must come to an end, though. The sun might be setting on Sister Wives for the season, but there is plenty more to watch. While we wait to hear word on a new season of Sister Wives, you can still get your fill of wild family dynamics. Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown aren’t the only reality TV family in town. We’ve collected three shows you can watch or hate watch once you wrap up season 17 of Sister Wives.

‘My Unorthodox Life’ explores family dynamics after a break from religion

Sister Wives explores polygamy and, to a lesser extent, the religious sects that practice it. Once you’re done watching the Browns battle things out on Sister Wives, move over to Netflix to check out My Unorthodox Life. The Netflix reality TV series follows the life of Julia Haart and her family as they expand their horizons after leaving an Orthodox Jewish community.

Julia Haart | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

After leaving her first husband, Julia Haart reinvented herself. She started a shoe brand, married a mogul named Silvio Scaglia, and became chief executive officer of Elite Model Management, the management company owned by Scaglia. Since season 1 premiered, Haart and Scaglia separated, and their divorce has turned ugly. Haart was also fired from her role at Elite Model Management. Julia Haart isn’t the only focus of the show, though. Haart’s children, Miriam, Batsheva, Shlomo, and Aron, are also featured on the show. Batsheva’s now ex-husband, Ben Weinstein, appeared in season 1.

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life premiered on Netflix in November 2022. While there are only two seasons of the show so far, there is enough drama for a lifetime. It should keep you busy for a while.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ features another Reality TV family named Brown

What would a list about reality TV families be without mentioning that there is another Brown clan to suck you into their interpersonal drama? The Browns of Alaskan Bush People are nothing like the Browns of Sister Wives, but they, too, bring an alternative lifestyle into focus.

The series, which premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2014, follows the Brown family, who opted to live off the land in the Alaskan backcountry. The family patriarch, Billy Brown, was the show’s main focus. The series also follows the lives of Ami Brown, Billy’s wife, their seven children, and extended family members. Billy Brown died suddenly in 2021. According to Deadline, the father of seven had a fatal seizure.

Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People aired in late 2022. The show’s most recent season dealt with the family’s grief over Billy’s death. Discovery has yet to announce if the show will return for another season, but there is plenty for new viewers to catch up on in the meantime.

TLC’s ‘The Culpo Sisters’ gives viewers a glimpse into the life of an influencer family

TLC has no shortage of reality TV series to enjoy once Sister Wives ends for the season. Last month, the network debuted its newest show, The Culpo Sisters. The show follows Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo, three sisters, as they navigate life as models and influencers. You can think of the series as The Kardashians sans a momager like Kris Jenner.

Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo | Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe, is at the center of the series. She lives in Los Angeles. Her sister, Sophia Culpo, lived with her until she decided to head back to the East Coast to be closer to her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, who plays football for the New York Jets. Aurora Culpo, the eldest Culpo sister, is navigating life newly single.

While the series only has six episodes so far, they are a worthy watch if you enjoy hate-watching dramatic family dynamics. While you can certainly hate-watch the series, we must admit that there is still something endearing about the Culpos.