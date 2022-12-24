Where Is the Cast of ‘Twilight’ Today?

The Twilight Saga ended its run in theaters a decade ago, and the cast has since gone their separate ways. But recently, there was a mini-cast reunion of sorts, according to Ashley Green Khoury’s (Alice) Instagram Stories. She was at an event with Peter Facinelli (Carlisle) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper). And this got us thinking about where the cast of Twilight is today.

The cast of ‘Twilight,’ Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have had successful careers post-‘Twilight’

As lead couple Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became huge stars both on-screen and off. After their very public split, both actors continued their success in Hollywood.

Pattinson stuck with indie films for the majority of the decade. But now, Pattinson is a superhero after making his debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He will soon reprise the role, as the film was the first of a trilogy. As for his personal life, Pattinson has been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse since 2018.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart has starred in numerous films, including Snow White and the Huntsman and its sequel, Still Alice, Café Society, and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels. She also played Princess Diana in the film Spencer, and that performance earned Stewart her first Oscar nomination. In 2021, Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer.

Taylor Lautner, who played Jacob, has kept busy since Twilight came to an end. He starred on the cult favorite Scream Queens in 2016 and Cuckoo from 2014-2018. On the romance front, Lautner recently married Tay Lautner (formerly Taylor Dome) on November 11, 2022.

Mackenzie Foy — who played Edward and Bella’s daughter Renesmee — has appeared in films and done voice-over work. She starred in The Conjuring, Wish You Well, Interstellar, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Disney’s remake of Black Beauty. She also voiced Violet in The Boxcar Children and Sally in The Cookie Mobster.

Where are Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz today?

In the Twilight Saga, Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz played married vampires Rosalie and Emmett. After Breaking Dawn — Part 2, Reed went on to star in films like Empire State, Pawn, and Enter the Dangerous Mind. She also starred as Betsy Ross on Sleepy Hollow and appeared in the series V-Wars in 2019.

Reed also founded a sustainable, ethical fashion and lifestyle brand called BaYou With Love. She’s married to Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, and they have a daughter named Bodhi.

Lutz has gone on to star in films like The Legend of Hercules, The Expendables 3, Speed Kills, and What Men Want. He’s also appeared on TV in The Comeback, 90210, and FBI: Most Wanted.

What about ‘Twilight’ stars Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Peter Facinelli, and Elizabeth Reaser?

Greene, who played Alice, starred in the short-lived series Pan Am and played the role of Janine in Wish I Was Here. She also portrayed Abby Huntsman in Bombshell and started appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies in 2021. Greene also hosts a podcast titled The Twilight Effect.

After playing Jasper Hale, Rathbone has starred in both films and TV shows, like Cowgirls ‘n Angels and The Last Ship. In addition to acting, he creates music and released a single in 2016 and an album in 2018.

Following his run as Carlisle, Facinelli had roles on Glee, Nurse Jackie, American Odyssey, Supergirl, and S.W.A.T. Most recently, he’s starred in the films Running With the Devil and The F**k It List.

Elizabeth Reaser played the Cullen matriarch in Twilight, and afterward, she starred in the Bonnie & Clyde miniseries and the Law & Order True Crime miniseries. She’s also appeared in The Haunting Of Hill House, Easy, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

All five films in The Twilight Saga are available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.