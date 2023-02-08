Where ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Can Mingle With Charlie Hunnam Next

Sons of Anarchy hasn’t been on FX for nearly a decade, but the fandom is still going strong. Kurt Sutter’s biker drama is still a popular streaming option on Hulu, and the stars still get recognized as the SAMCRO characters that made them famous. For fans who would like to mingle with one of the most popular stars of that series, Charlie Hunnam will soon be appearing at MegaCon Orlando.

Charlie Hunnam | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

A ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star is part of a huge upcoming fan convention

MegaCon Orlando is a massive comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event that takes place over four days and attracts hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe. It’s one of the biggest events in the SouthEast that celebrates all things pop culture, featuring various attractions and celebrities from popular franchises.

Fans can get an autograph or a photo with their favorite guest, plus the inside scoop about their favorite movies and TV shows at the celebrity panels. There are also “How To” workshops, costumed characters to take photos with, Sketch Duels among professional comic artists, and a huge show floor filled with unique gifts.

Some of the biggest names scheduled to appear this year are Chevy Chase, Vincent D’Onofrio, Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and director Sam Raimi. There also happens to be an extremely popular Sons of Anarchy star on the docket.

Charlie Hunnam will appear at MegaCon Orlando

Two years ago, Ryan Hurst (Opie Winston) and Ron Perlman (Clay Morrow) were part of the celebrity guest lineup at MegaCon Orlando. This year, the lead actor of Sons of Anarchy — Charlie Hunnam (Jax Teller) — is officially part of the event.

Organizers recently announced the late addition of Hunnam. He’s apparently taking a break from filming Zack Snyder’s new Netflix epic Rebel Moon to spend some time with fans. In addition to Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has accumulated a fanbase from his performances in films like Crimson Peak, Pacific Rim, Lost City of Z, King Arthur, and Papillon. He also had a new TV series premiere recently on AppleTV titled Shantaram.

The first look at ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam in ‘Rebel Moon’ has reignited fan interest in Green Arrow

Hunnam’s performance on Sons of Anarchy — as well as his physical appearance — has made him a subject of superhero rumors for years. Most notably, he’s long been rumored to be in the running to play Green Arrow.

Recently, Hunnam reignited fans’ desire for him to play that role on the big screen when they got a look at the first footage from Rebel Moon. The brief clip depicts Hunnam’s character wearing a green hood, and it was part of Netflix’s 2023 Films Preview trailer. It immediately had fans convinced that Snyder was giving a nod to the fan-casting of Hunnam in the Green Arrow role.

Fans may still have a desire for Hunnam to be part of the DCEU, but in the meantime, he will bring an original character to life in Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix in December 2023, and a sequel is reportedly already in the works. Hunnam will appear at MegaCon Orlando on Saturday, April 1. The event runs from March 30 to April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center.