Where to Watch ‘Sing 2’

Illumination Entertainment always provides an enjoyable experience for kids and families in the world of animation. That is no different with the Sing franchise, which brings together a vibrant pop soundtrack with a cast of talented animals. Sing 2 was a success when it debuted in theaters, and now it is available to stream at home. Here is where you can watch Sing 2.

‘Sing 2’ takes the small team of animals to the big time

Nick Kroll as Gunter, Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, and Scarlett Johansson as Ash | Universal Pictures

The original Sing was a massive success for Illumination, the same company behind the Despicable Me franchise. The movie starred Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, a koala bear who began auditions to find the most talented animals in the city and perform in an incredible show. Buster ends up with a group of unexpected animals with fantastic talent but vastly different backgrounds.

Sing 2 continues the story from 2016’s Sing. After Buster’s show becomes a big success, he wants to take it to an even higher level. To pull this off, Buster will need help from his entire team to create the most incredible show of all time. This includes recruiting an old rockstar and reigniting his love for music.

Sing 2 is directed by Garth Jennings and features a star-studded voice cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Halsey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Letitia Wright, Nick Kroll, Eric André, Pharrell Williams, and Bono. Despite the pandemic, the movie still grossed over $400 million at the box office after releasing toward the end of 2021.

Where can you watch ‘Sing 2’?

Amid shifting theatrical windows, skittish theatrical distributors and changing expectations and priorities, Sing 2 hit every rung on the way down the revenue ladder. https://t.co/VUtUyiMR0L — Forbes (@Forbes) July 31, 2022

If you missed Sing 2 in theaters, you can finally watch the movie on Netflix. The animated film began streaming on June 22 and, according to TV Guide, Sing 2 will remain on Netflix for 18 months before it either leaves or needs to be renewed. So far, many have been enjoying the animated sequel as it is still in the top 5 movies in the US on Netflix.

Despite the movie being owned by Universal, it is still unavailable to stream on Peacock. You can also rent it or buy it on various services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and Google Play. Unfortunately, watching the first Sing is more complicated as it is not currently streaming anywhere. However, it is also available to rent or purchase.

The animated sequel boasts a fantastic soundtrack

The cast of Sing 2 features many pop stars with great voices, but also some actors who can surprisingly sing themselves. The cast needs to have good singing voices as they have to perform hit songs like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes, “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2, “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay, and “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts.

The entire soundtrack featuring many of these covers is currently streaming on Apple Music and Spotify. If you enjoy listening to this soundtrack, you can take it anywhere you want.

Sing 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

