Where You’ve Seen the ‘Devil in Ohio’ Cast Before Starring in the Spooky Thriller

The new Netflix series Devil in Ohio quickly shot up in the top 10 list on the streaming platform. So, if you’re like us, you probably blew through all eight episodes in record time. Now that you’ve had time to stare at your television in shock after that twist ending, you might be curious about where you’ve seen the actors before. Here are some other television series and movies in which the Devil in Ohio cast appeared before starring in the creepy thriller.

Emily Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis, Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd, Naomi Tan as Dani Mathis are all part of the ‘Devil in Ohio’ cast. | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Emily Deschanel is the most recognizable face in the ‘Devil in Ohio’ cast

With the surging popularity of true crime series like The Dropout, many people wondered if Devil in Ohio is based on a true story. The series is actually based on a book by the same name by Daria Polatin. It tells the story of a young girl who recently escaped from a satanic cult, and a psychiatrist at the local hospital takes over her guardianship. Deschanel stars as Dr. Suzanne Mathis. However, she’s no stranger to television.

Deschanel starred in the popular Fox series Bones as Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who teams up with F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth to solve crimes. The series also starred David Boreanaz as Seeley and ran twelve seasons. But, if Bones never made your watch list, Deschanel also appeared in twelve episodes of the TNT television series Animal Kingdom. The series followed the Cody family and their life of crime used to fund their excessive lifestyle.

Sam Jaeger starred in the popular series ‘Parenthood’

The Devil in Ohio cast features Jaeger as Peter Mathis as the husband of Suzanne. The pair’s relationship gets increasingly fraught as Mae Dodd’s presence disrupts the entire Mathis family. Jaeger likely looks familiar due to his role in the hit show Parenthood. He starred as the husband of Julia Braverman-Graham, Joel. The series ran for six seasons and took home several awards for its portrayal of the Braverman family throughout the years.

More recently, Jaeger appeared as a recurring character in The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 2 and 3. Writers bumped up his role of Mark Tuello to one of the main characters in season 4 of the series. Mark is a representative of the U.S. Government-in-Exile.

Madeleine Arthur is the breakout star of the ‘Devil in Ohio’ cast

Arthur plays Mae Dodd in Devil in Ohio. Mae escapes from her family’s cult and winds up at the Mathis home. She seems innocent at first, but her motives become increasingly suspicious. In the final episode, we learn that Mae’s goal the entire time was to get Dr. Mathis away from her family so she could have her all to herself. Arthur’s performance is deliciously creepy and keeps the audience guessing whether or not she’s a force for good or a force for evil.

Folks might recognize Arthur from her role in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. She plays Christine, or “Chris.” Chris is Lara Jean Covey’s best friend in the movies based on the popular book series. However, we imagine her resume will get quite the boost after her turn as Mae in the Devil in Ohio cast.

