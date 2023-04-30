Which Teen Drama Does Adam Brody Think is Better: ‘The OC’ or Wife Leighton Meester’s ‘Gossip Girl’?

With some luck, Adam Brody landed the part of Seth in the hit show The O.C. The actor became known for the role and moved on to other projects after the series ended. He is married to Leighton Meester, who also appeared in a teen drama.

Meester was part of the main cast of Gossip Girl. Her and Brody’s shows were popular at the time, and fans had their favorites. Someone asked Brody if he thought one was better than the other.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s relationship

Adam Brody | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Elle, Brody and Meester first worked on the set of The Orange together in 2011. That is when they met, but people began seeing them together in early 2013. The couple’s first public appearance was at the premiere of one of Brody’s films the same year.

Despite fans spotting them together, Brody and Meester never confirmed they were dating. Sources reported that the two got engaged by the end of 2013. The couple preferred their privacy because another source confirmed they quietly married the following year.

The wedding reportedly took place by the ocean in Northern California. Since then, the actors have continued to support each other’s careers. They worked as co-stars a second time in the 2014 romantic comedy Life Partners. It would not be the last time they appeared on-screen together.

In 2019, Brody was in an episode of Meester’s Single Parents before getting a recurring role in Season 2. Meester mentioned that she enjoys working alongside her husband. Having her best friend on set with her is “the best thing ever.”

Adam Brody picks which drama is better

The teen drama The O.C. is about Ryan moving to an upper-class neighborhood after his mom kicks him out. According to IMDb, it aired for four seasons. Brody starred as Seth for the entirety of the show. He is not the only one to act in a teen drama.

Meester was in CW’s Gossip Girl during its original run. IMDb mentions that the series is about an unknown blogger gossiping about a group of privileged teenagers. Meester portrayed Queen Bee Blair Waldorf. Both shows are well-known, and Brody answered which teen drama is the best.

On Andy Cohen’s Deep and Shallow podcast, Brody stated, “You can still file The O.C. a little more under family drama as well. Because of that, I would say it’s really a technicality that I would say, ‘How about Gossip Girl?'”

To Brody, Gossip Girl is better at being a teen drama. Still, there is the question of which show he would rather watch casually. The actor did not specify which one he enjoyed more.

Adam Brody returned for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel that recently came out, and it takes place two years later. The story starts when two daughters of Titan Atlas steal a broken staff from a Greek museum. Meanwhile, Billy and his siblings continue to save people.

Brody returns as Freddy’s adult superhero form, and things go awry. Freddy and the other’s powers get stolen, and they have to get it all back. Overall, the film gained mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Viewers enjoy the comedy in the movie and how it delves into Billy’s struggles. However, some do not think it goes as deep as it should. Another criticism is how the pacing slows toward the end, affecting the film’s last act.

The final action sequence, therefore, may appear like a “lackluster CGI light show.” Regardless, the performances from the cast are still noteworthy. People can still find enjoyment in plenty of the scenes.