‘White Christmas’: Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye Performing ‘Sisters’ Wasn’t in the Script

As one of the most beloved classic Christmas films, White Christmas is one viewers return to every year. Filled with Bing Crosby’s soulful crooning and iconic dance numbers, each frame of the film is nostalgic Hollywood gold. But one musical number in the movie wasn’t planned: Crosby and co-star Danny Kaye’s goofy version of “Sisters.”

Was ‘White Christmas’ really filmed in Vermont?

American actors (left to right) Vera-Ellen, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby in ‘White Christmas’, directed by Michael Curtiz, 1954. | Moviepix/Getty Images

Sorry to dash your classic Christmas movie dreams, but White Christmas was not filmed in a winter wonderland. The film sees Bob (Crosby) and Phil (Kaye) follow sisters Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen) from New York to Vermont. But the entirety of White Christmas was filmed on sound stages in sunny southern California (via Burlington Free Press). The fictional town of Pine Tree, Vermont does not exist.

The picturesque inn from White Christmas may look familiar to viewers, however. It was used to film another of the world’s most beloved classic Christmas movies (also starring Crosby): Holiday Inn.

Some of what’s seen in ‘White Christmas’ is Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye just goofing around

Known to be quite the ham, Kaye reportedly caused many retakes on set when his castmates couldn’t stop laughing at his shenanigans. That being said, it is unclear if he or Crosby was the catalyst behind White Christmas’ hilarious male version of the film’s iconic number, “Sisters.”

After the girls make their escape in one pivotal scene, Bob and Phil are left holding the bag for their final performance. Donning pieces of the women’s costumes, the men do their own rendition of “Sisters.”

The hilarious performance was not originally in White Christmas, however. According to Clooney, Crosby and Kaye were just “clowning around” on the set when director Michael Curtiz decided to film their theatrics (IMDb). Because of this, Crosby’s laughing in the scene is real. The actor couldn’t keep a straight face while watching Kaye’s performance.

In another interesting behind-the-scenes moment revealed by Ms Mojo (via YouTube), Clooney claims that the scene when Betty and Bob share their first kiss was mostly improvised by Crosby as well. In the scene, Betty comes into the Inn’s kitchen for a late-night snack and finds Bob tinkering on the piano. Adopting a funny accent, Bob plays “host” to Betty, chattering away while laying out a spread for her. But most of what he says at the moment was ad-libbed.

Where to watch classic Christmas movies like ‘White Christmas’ this year

Ready to begin your marathon of beloved classic Christmas movies this season? Thankfully, White Christmas is currently available to stream with subscriptions to Netflix and Fubo. The film is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV+, and Google Play.

Additionally, Crosby’s other Christmas classic, Holiday Inn, is available for rent or purchase. You can find it on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV+, and Google Play. Amazon subscribers can also watch Jimmy Stewart’s It’s a Wonderful Life for free. The film is also available to non-subscribers for rent or purchase on the streamer as well as Vudu, Apple TV+, and Google Play.

RELATED: All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, discovery+, and More From Nov. 10-13