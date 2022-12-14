‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and the Rest of the Cast Share Whether They’d Travel With Their Characters in Real Life

The popular HBO series The White Lotus has wrapped its second season, and viewers haven’t lost their enthusiasm for it. The cast featured a few familiar faces from the first season. Fans breathlessly waited to see who survived the finale (the first episode started with a body bobbing in the surf).

Clearly, the guests of the White Lotus experienced some dark times. Despite that, how many actors would be willing to go on a trip with the characters they play? Here’s what they shared.

Season 2 stars

The second season of The White Lotus took viewers to Sicily. This season has seven episodes. It features the same mix of drama, comedy, and the occasional death that made the first season such a hit.

The new season brings back Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya. She’s joined by Jon Gries, another face from Season 1, who plays Greg, her husband. Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia, Tanya’s assistant, whose presence causes friction between the couple.

Sabrina Impacciatore plays Valentina, the demanding manager of the White Lotus. Aubrey Plaza is Harper, a lawyer traveling with her husband Ethan (played by Will Sharpe). They’re joined by Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Harper and Ethan are soon struggling with marital problems, egged on by the narcissistic Cameron.

Would ‘The White Lotus’ cast travel with their characters?

There’s always plenty of drama at the White Lotus, and this season’s storyline is no exception. But how do the actors feel about their characters despite the dark events happening around them? Would they be willing to take a trip with the people they play?

The answer to that question depends on the character and the personality of the actor as well. In a video provided by IMDb, the responses varied.

Plaza was certain that Harper would be an excellent travel companion: “Yes! What are you saying? What are you implying?” She’s convinced that her character would pick the best restaurants and generally be a delight to have around.

Fahy feels just as positive about Daphne. “Yeah, totally She’s a blast. Especially if you’re her friend, and you’re not married to her,” she said with a laugh.

For Sharpe, the idea of traveling with Ethan seemed only mildly interesting. “I mean, maybe,” he said.

James felt that the idea of taking a trip with Cameron was not a simple idea. “He’s kind of the guy that you kind of dislike deeply,” he said, “but then you know is a great time. Maybe a night out with him, but not a vacation.

Impacciatore wasn’t wild about the thought of going somewhere with the uptight Valentina. “To be honest? Not really. I couldn’t stand her.”

The cast is busy with other projects too

Unsurprisingly, this talented group of actors is also involved with other work outside of The White Lotus. Popternative explains that they’ve been working on other projects too.

You can see Coolidge in the 2022 Netflix show The Watcher. James also appeared on the HBO Max production The Time Traveler’s Wife this year. Plaza, who has been popular since her days on Parks and Recreation, is appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

With all their work on their plates, it’s not likely these actors will spend too much time relaxing on far-flung beaches, like their characters. However, they seem to know their characters well and know exactly who they’d be willing to sit next to on a plane to somewhere new.