‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: What Is Alessio’s Real Connection to Lucia?

[This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.]

The biggest shocker of The White Lotus finale was a beloved character‘s death. Among many questions, HBO viewers also wanted to know what happened between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James). And what really happened when Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) took that walk?

Who would have thought that Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) would be the smartest individuals at the resort? They both walked away with exactly what they wanted. For Mia: a job as the hotel piano player and singer. For Lucia: $50,000.

Lucia got by with a little help from Alessio. So who was he, and what was his connection to the sex worker?

Alessio made his first appearance in the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’

In Episode 1, viewers met the guests arriving at The White Lotus in Sicily. Sex workers Lucia and Mia were there to meet Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli).

As the two were walking to meet their latest customer, they pass a man we later find out is Alessio. Lucia greets him with a smile and “ciao.” She certainly didn’t seem afraid of him, and there was no conversation to lead viewers to believe he was a pimp.

Most viewers probably didn’t pay attention to this tiny exchange or realize Alessio would ever reappear in the show. He simply seemed like a bellhop or valet at The White Lotus hotel.

‘The White Lotus’ viewers wondered if Lucia had a plan all along

The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco at the 79th Venice International Film Festival | Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Things with Dominic did not work out the way Lucia hoped. Early on in his trip, he tells her he cannot see her anymore. She needed a new game plan. Lucia finds a sad Albie (Adam DiMarco), who happens to be Dominic’s son. Albie felt bad after fellow hotel guest Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) discarded him, so he was the perfect mark for the sex worker.

Lucia easily gained his trust with flattery and sex. She even commented on his naivete to her friend Mia. She then weaves a story about a pimp she was afraid of because she owed him money. Albie’s heart bled for her, just as she hoped.

To make her story more convincing, Alessio popped up twice when she was with Albie. Once, Alessio even “forced” Lucia to leave with him. These scenes implied that Alessio might be her stalker or pimp, as Cinema Blend explains.

Albie fell for the whole thing and guilted his dad into giving Lucia the money to pay off her pimp. He even planned to fly her to California to visit him after he went home.

I mean OBVIOUSLY Lucia was playing Albee but if there was any doubt leading up to the reveal, how about when she got out just to "talk to" Alessio but took her bag with her. She had no intention of getting back in that car!!! pic.twitter.com/7WjTJ9O79t — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) December 12, 2022

Surprise, surprise. Lucia disappeared with the money. After all that, we see Lucia walking down the same streets of Sicily, just like she arrived. Once again, she sees Alessio, giving him a big hug. Fan theories purport that Alessio was her friend or even her brother.

Tiktoker ZacharyDacharyTok translated their Italian dialogue to English to further provide clues to their relationship. He believes that Alessio is an “ex-boyfriend who really likes her.” Regardless, Lucia was deceptive yet smart.

The theme of deception in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Lucia was not the only one on The White Lotus who could play the game of deception. Poor Tanya lost her life because she was deceived. Quentin (Tom Hollander) posed as Tanya’s new friend, showing her the time of her life. In reality, he was working with her husband Greg (Jon Gries), plotting her murder.

Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), would’ve been smarter to stick with Albie. If she did, she would not have been caught up in the murder plot and deceived by Jack, the guy she thought liked her but was only distracting her.

Plus, Cameron and Daphne’s marriage was pretty much all deception. They both cheated, and both pretended not to know. There is even a theory that the father of their blonde children is her trainer. Time will tell who, if anyone, creator Mike White brings back for Season 3.