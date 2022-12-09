‘White Lotus Sicily’: Another Clue Tanya Dies in the Season 2 Finale

Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus has fans on the edge of their seats wondering who dies in the second season. All of the answers will be revealed in the finale of The White Lotus Sicily airing Sunday, Dec. 11. Until then, let’s unpack the theory that says Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) doesn’t survive. Fans recently uncovered another clue that hints at Portia’s (Haley Lu Richardson) involvement in Tanya’s potential death.

Tom Hollander as Quentin with Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya | HBO

‘The White Lotus’ fans have been concerned for Tanya from the beginning

In the premiere of The White Lotus Sicily, Tanya’s husband Greg (John Gries) has a strange reaction when he finds out Tanya’s assistant Portia is joining them on their trip. Greg is enraged by Portia’s presence, so Tanya banishes the young woman to her room for the remainder of the trip but begs her to be readily available should she need her. Some fans thought Greg brought Tanya to Sicily to kill her, but having Portia around put a wrench in his plan.

Fans remained suspicious of Greg when he suddenly had to leave Sicily to deal with business. “Yeah, she’s clueless as usual,” he tells whoever is on the other line in the “Italian Dream” episode. “I’ll be home tomorrow when I get in. Alright, yeah — I love you, too.” The theory remained Greg’s intention was to kill Tanya, but it wasn’t clear why.

Greg might be Quentin’s cowboy in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

After Greg leaves Sicily, Tanya is befriended by Quentin (Tom Hollander), an affluent, gay, English ex-pat living in Sicily. Quentin knows how to appeal to Tanya with lavish parties, invitations to the opera, plenty of alcohol, and, eventually, cocaine.

Stefano Gianino as Niccoló, Tom Hollander as Quentin, and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya | Fabio Lovino/HBO

As Quentin previously admitted to Tanya, his only love was a straight “cowboy” for whom he would do anything. Because of Tanya’s wealth and Greg’s suspicious behavior, some fans think he could be Quentin’s “cowboy.”

In The White Lotus Sicily Episode “Abductions,” Tanya notices a picture of Quentin with someone who looks a lot like Greg. Could Quentin be in cahoots with Greg and helping him get out of the prenuptial agreement Tanya made him sign before they got married? It’s entirely possible, what with the video camera filming Tanya’s every move while she’s intimate with Niccoló (Stefano Gianino) — proof of infidelity that would surely get Greg out of a prenup.

Portia could be involved with killing Tanya in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ finale

Greg and Quentin might be the puppeteers in the scheme to kill Tanya. But The White Lotus Sicily finale could reveal Portia is involved, too, however innocently. “In episode 3, Portia says she could murder her boss and make it look like euthanasia (jokingly),” one fan pointed out on Reddit. “LOOK WHO OVERHEARS HER.”

Leo Woodall as Jack with Haley Lu Richardson as Portia | Fabio Lovino/HBO

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All

Portia’s having a conversation with Albie (Adam DiMarco) in the scene. But Quentin’s nephew Jack (Leo Woodall) is in the pool beside them within earshot.

Jack is definitely in on Quentin’s plan, as demonstrated in “Abductions. He prevents Portia from attending Tanya’s big party, where she’s encouraged to do cocaine and make choices that could impact her prenup.

Based on Portia’s urging to get to the party, she unlikely wants anything bad to happen to Tanya. However, she may have inadvertently helped with her demise. Ultimately, Portia could be the one Quentin and Jack blame when Tanya’s body is discovered.

Is death Tanya’s fate? Watch the season finale of The White Lotus Sicily on HBO.