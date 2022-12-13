‘The White Lotus’ Star Aubrey Plaza Received the ‘Greatest Advice for Acting’ From John C. Reilly

With The White Lotus Season 2 concluding thrillingly, fans and followers anxiously watched how things panned out at the beautiful and tense Italian resort. Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, and Sabrina Impacciatore are a few of the talented actors who were cast to bring this season’s storylines and drama to life.

Aubrey Plaza, another brilliant actor from The White Lotus cast, has received much positive attention and praise for her performance as Harper Spiller. With all eyes on Plaza, the star shared John C. Reilly’s advice that continues to help Plaza with her craft to this day.

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza at the LA premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza and John C. Reilly’s history of collaborating

Reilly is an extremely well-known and beloved actor in Hollywood. Over the years, Reilly’s fans and followers have enjoyed watching him in titles like Guardians of the Galaxy, Licorice Pizza, and, of course, the unforgettable and iconic Step Brothers.

Throughout Reilly’s career, the incredibly established performer has worked alongside many iconic names in the industry, and Plaza was one of them. The two first collaborated on the 2014 film Life After Beth.

Directed by Jeff Baena, the zombie comedy film told the unusual love story of what happened when Zach Orfman’s girlfriend died and returned from the dead. At the heart of the peculiar plot twist was no other than Plaza. In Life After Beth, Reilly played Plaza’s father, who was quite a good sport about the whole thing.

Plaza and Reilly teamed up a few years later for The Little Hours. The 2017 film set during the Middle Ages was based on The Decameron, a historical and legendary piece of literature.

This time around, Plaza and Reilly’s roles were quite different. In The Little Hours, Plaza took on the part of Fernanda, a young woman living in a covenant of nuns. Although Reilly didn’t play her father, he still was one. Cast as Father Tommasso, Reilly shared many scenes with Fred Armisen, who played the part of Bishop Bartolomeo, Reilly’s esteemed and hilarious colleague.

Baena also directed The Little Hours, and Plaza’s involvement was likely no coincidence. Plaza and Baena have been dating since 2011 and secretly married in 2021. On and off the screen, the pair seem to be thriving, and part of Plaza’s success is partly due to the infamous advice the star received from Reilly.

The advice that ‘The White Lotus’ star Aubrey Plaza received from John C. Reilly

Advice is an important part of life, no matter how big or small. While working with Reilly, the acting legend gave Plaza a piece of advice she never forgot: Always go pee before the scene.

He explained to Plaza that this would help because no part of the brain would be distracted by the urge to go. Though it might be small and trivial, Reilly makes a lot of sense.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2’s stars shared their opinions on acting superstitions and rituals

The cast from season 2 of The White Lotus sat down with IMDb and opened up about acting superstitions and rituals. Adam DiMarco, better known as Albie Di Grasso to fans and followers of The White Lotus, admitted that he had some superstitious tendencies, surprisingly, involving his underwear. The star described the pair of tye-dye underpants that he always uses for a little bit of extra luck.

In F. Murray Abraham’s case, it’s not so much about incorporating special rituals into his routines as avoiding activities with potentially bad juju. For instance, the 83-year-old actor revealed he will never whistle in a theater and seriously takes other old wise tales associated with bad luck.

As for Coolidge, she shared that with age and experience, she has learned to lean into the lack of control.