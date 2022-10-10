Who Dies in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2? There’s a Body Bag in the Trailer

With sex, drugs, love, and infidelity all wrapped up in The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 trailer on HBO, it comes as no surprise that someone dies again in the next installment. Like season 1, viewers have the chance to predict who died at the White Lotus resort right up until the final episode. Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid, but now she’s married to Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). The pair are the only two cast members returning for season 2. They join a stellar cast as they embark on a new vacation at a luxurious resort in San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Some elements remain the same — look at The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 trailer for hints regarding that episode 1 murder.

Does Ethan die in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2?

Although there’s no way to know who dies in the next installment of The White Lotus, we can analyze the extended season 2 trailer for clues. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) double date with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James) at the resort.

Ethan is a tech genius who recently sold his company, making him a millionaire. Harper questions Cameron’s motives for inviting them on vacation only because Ethan is rich now. Meanwhile, Cameron believes Ethan regrets marrying a “dud,” now that he’s wealthy. He’s ready to show his old (and now rich) friend a seductively good time.

So, the pair embark on an evening with two Sicily locals — Lucia (Simona Tobasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannó). Mia promises a “fun” evening with “Lady Molly” — ecstasy. Then the trailer flashes to Ethan throwing back shots while Mia dances. He looks at her, and we can guess that the pair have a seductively great time together. But in the following clip, Ethan looks intoxicated as he falls into the pool.

That might not be the moment he dies, but Ethan could still be the one who dies in The White Lotus: Sicily. His wife, Harper, asks him what happened last night, but he doesn’t respond. In another scene, Ethan puts Cameron in a headlock and holds him underwater. If Ethan dies, his murderer could be his angry wife, who discovered he cheated. Or is Harper capable of killing the woman Ethan cheated on her with? We’ll have to wait and see.

Who falls in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 trailer?

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahey | Fabio Lovino/ HBO

In the extended trailer for The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2, a man falls to the ground in front of a piano. In the following clip, paramedics arrive on the scene. However, the man who collapses is not a previously announced cast member. It’s probably a red herring, but he could be the person who dies.

The season 2 resort manager is likely not the person who dies

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The new resort manager, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), doesn’t play a significant role in The White Lotus Season 2 trailer. Plus, a resort guest Shane (Jake Lacy), killed the resort manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett), in season 1. So, it’s improbable that Mike white would follow the same plot again. We believe Valentina is safe this season.

With only a two-and-a-half-minute trailer to analyze, that’s all we have for now. Check back for more updates on who might be the person who dies in The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2.

The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 hits HBO on Oct. 30, 2022.

