Who Has a Higher Net Worth? Bryce Dallas Howard or Chris Pratt?

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt starred in the Jurassic Park franchise. Who has the higher net worth? Here’s a look at the actors’ careers and how they built their wealth.

Chris Pratt always knew he would be famous

Chris Pratt | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Pratt had a feeling he would be a star one day. He tells Entertainment Weekly that he told his high school wrestling coach he would be famous and make a lot of money.

“My high school wrestling coach reminds me about this time I came into his office, and he said, ‘Chris, what do you want to do with yourself?”’ Pratt tells Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, but I know I’ll be famous, and I know I’ll make a s*** ton of money.’”

Pratt says he didn’t know how he was going to become rich and famous, but he said it anyway. “I had no idea how. I’d done nothing proactive. It was as dumb as someone saying, ‘I’ll probably be an astronaut. I’m sure I’ll stumble into an astronaut suit and end up in space one day.”’

Chris Pratt’s net worth

Chris Pratt has an estimated net worth of $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Some of his biggest paydays include $1.5 million for Guardians of the Galaxy, $5 million for Avengers, and $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Chris Pratt’s movies and TV shows

Pratt made his acting debut in the short film Cursed Part 3. Next, he appeared in a 2001 episode of the television series The Huntress. After a few more roles, he landed a recurring spot on the television series Everwood. He played the role of Bright Abbott from 2002 to 2006.

From 2006 to 2007, Pratt played the role of Ché on The O.C. Next, appeared in the movies Bride Wars (2009), Deep in the Valley (2009), Take Me Home Tonight (2011), and Moneyball (2011). He then landed a recurring role on the series Parks and Recreation, playing the role of Andy Dwyer. (Pratt met his ex-wife Anna Faris during the filming of Take Me Home Tonight.)

Pratt is best known for the 2015 film Jurassic World. He’s also known for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Bryce Dallas Howard’s movies and TV shows

One of Howard’s early roles was in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In 2004, she played Heather in The Book of Love. Some of Howard’s other movie roles include appearances in Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and the Jurassic Park franchise. Howard’s television appearances include roles in Arrested Development, Black Mirror, and HitRECord on TV.

Howard has also appeared in theater productions. In 2003 she played Rosalind in Shakespeare’s As You Like It at The Public Theater in New York City, reports Vanity Fair. After M. Knight Shyamalan saw her performance, he cast her as lead character Ivy Walker in The Village.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s net worth

Howard has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to acting, Howard earns money as a producer and director. She made her directorial debut during a 2006 short titled Orchids. In 2019 and 2020, Howard directed two episodes of The Mandalorian.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Why ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit Acting for Good