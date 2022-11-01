Who Is Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Wife, Becki Falwell?

The new Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premiered on Nov. 1, and it takes a deep dive into the sex scandal that rocked the Falwell family. Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki, are at the center. While most people might know who Falwell Jr. is, not as many people know about Becki. Here’s everything we know about her.

Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki | Photo credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber

‘God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty’ focuses on Becki Falwell’s affair with Giancarlo Granda

In 2012, the Falwells vacationed in Miami and stayed at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach luxury hotel. During their stay, they met Granda, with whom Becki eventually had a years-long affair. While Falwell Jr. admitted he knew about the “brief affair,” he denied Granda’s claims that he watched while Granda and Becki had sex.

God Forbid features Granda prominently in the documentary. Neither Becki or Falwell Jr. appear in interviews, but the couple previously spoke out about Granda’s claims.

Granda states that Becki came up to him and the hotel and struck up a conversation. She asked Granda to come back to her room, which he considered, but she made it clear she and Falwell Jr. had an agreement that it could only happen if he watched.

RELATED: ‘Sins of Our Mother’: Expert Says Lori Vallow’s Signs of ‘Classic Psychotic Beliefs’ Should’ve Been Caught ‘Much Sooner’

Who is Becki Falwell?

Becki and Falwell Jr. met when Becki was only 13. He was a friend of her older sister. The two went on their first date when Becki was a freshman in college. Later, Becki dropped out of school to waitress while Falwell Jr. finished his law degree at the University of Virginia. They married in 1987 and bought a farm close to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The couple has three children, and Becki became a stay-at-home mom. When Jerry Falwell Sr. died in 2007, Falwell Jr. took over as the president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Falwell Sr. founded the school and it’s now one of the largest private Christian colleges in the nation.

Becki eventually became a political activist and served on the advisory board of the group, Women for Trump. She also spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2019, alongside Falwell Jr.

“This is not a documentary about Christians and Christianity. This is about people who exploit Christians and Christianity for power and profit.” — I talk with @ayesharascoe about our new @hulu doc #GodForbid on @NPRWeekend https://t.co/KnJcif9QAo — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 31, 2022

More than one sex scandal

While God Forbid focuses on Becki’s illicit affair with Granda, that’s not the only time she’s found herself at the center of a scandal. After Granda’s claims hit the news, a friend of Falwell Jr.’s and Becki’s oldest son, Trey, said he had a sexual encounter with Becki as well.

According to Politico, “A former Liberty University student says Becki Falwell, the wife of the university’s then-President Jerry Falwell Jr., jumped into bed with him and performed oral sex on him while he stayed over at the Falwell home after a band practice with her eldest son in 2008.”

The former student provided text messages to back up his claims, but Becki and Falwell Jr. didn’t address the situation in their response.

Their statement said, “It is unfortunate that the coverage of our departure has turned into a frenzy of false and fantastic claims about us. These false and mean spirited lies have hurt us and our family greatly and we will respond fully with the truth at an appropriate time. At this time, however, we think it is best to move on and help the Liberty community focus on its very bright future…”

Check out the Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty currently streaming.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Why Lionel Dahmer Is Considering Suing Netflix Over Both Series