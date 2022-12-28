Who is ‘Empire of Light’ Actor Micheal Ward?

Empire of Light is an unconventional British love story that has made waves with critics and audience members. The film features a star-studded cast, including award-winning actor Olivia Colman, along with up-and-coming performer Micheal Ward. Ward, who has only appeared in a handful of movies up to this point, is earning acclaim for his work in Empire of Light — and many fans are eager to learn what they can about Ward, who has been opening up in recent days about the process of making the film, and what it was like working with the iconic Colman.

How did Micheal Ward get into acting?

Actor Micheal Ward speaks onstage at an “Empire of Light” event I Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ward was born in Jamaica in 1997. As a young child, Ward and his family moved to England, where he eventually began studying arts. As he was pursuing his education, Ward worked a series of odd jobs, including delivering food for his family’s restaurant and at a bookmaker’s shop. According to IMDb, Ward was signed as a model by a talent agency, where he appeared in a number of campaigns and music videos.

In 2016, Ward made his first film appearance, landing a small role in the movie Brotherhood. Over the next several years, he acted in several more projects, including Blue Story, The Old Guard, and Good Thanks, You? Ward also appeared in several television shows such as Top Boy and The A List. In 2020, Ward was given the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award — proof positive that the young actor was quickly ascending the ranks in the entertainment business.

What did Micheal Ward say about working with Olivia Colman?

Ward’s role as Stephen in Empire of Light is his most prominent to date – and director Sam Mendes was so impressed by Ward’s resume that he didn’t even require a chemistry test between Ward and Colman when casting the film. As Ward told The Hollywood Reporter, he was able to effortlessly form a bond with his co-star from the start. “People like me and Olivia show ourselves,” Ward admitted. “When I come to meet you, I don’t really put up a barrier, and you see how those (people) can just work together, and that’s pretty much how our characters are.”

Ward also praised Colman for “being so lovely,” noting that he didn’t expect her to be so generous and kind. Ward, who plays a young movie theater employee who falls in love with his boss, portrayed by Colman, told Entertainment Weekly that Empire of Light is truly a rare treat for audiences. “It’s a beautiful relationship to explore,” Ward noted. “Because it’s rare you get to see that with a young Black man and then an older white woman, especially when there’s an exchange of energies and love and lightness.”

When can fans watch Micheal Ward in ‘Empire of Light’?

Ward not only loved working with Colman, but he was able to learn from her technique as well. “It’s like she was spitting fire,” Ward told Entertainment Weekly. “Every take, you get a raw energy. For me, as a young Black actor that’s not used to being around thespians, it was a great experience.” It is likely that Empire of Light will introduce Ward to an even wider audience, broadening his appeal and opening the door to new and exciting opportunities.