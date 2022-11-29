November 2022 has been a career-defining month for Hollywood newcomer Marlow Barkley who already has two projects set to premiere. The young actor is relatively new to the industry but is already making waves. So who is Slumberland and Spirited star Marlow Barkley? Let’s find out.

Marlow Barkley’s acting career has only just begun

Slumberland star Marlow Barkley at the LA premiere of the Netflix movie | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Barkley was born in California, United States, on November 18, 2008. She is 13 years old but has already begun making a name for herself in the acting industry. According to IMDb, the young star has already garnered eight acting credits. Her first role came in 2019 when she appeared in two episodes of the comedy show Single Parents.

Her first appearance in the show was in the 2019 episode “Good Holidays to You.” It was a busy year for the rising star as she lent her voice to the TV Series short The Loud House voicing Sasha in “The Write Stuff/ Racing Hearts” episode. She also voiced a character named Bitsy in another TV short called Fur-Ever Family.

Barkley reprised her role in Single Parents in 2020 in “Chez Second Grade.” That year she was upgraded from a guest to a credit role, playing Sophie Cooper in the show. In 2021, Barkley appeared in yet another TV Series short titled Amphibia, voicing Rosemary.

Marlow Barkley has been busy in 2022

2022 has been a big year for the young star as she has shared the screen with Hollywood legends like Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Ferrell. Barkley joined the cast of Slumberland in 2021. Filming began in February of that year.

The movie follows an orphaned child named Nemo who struggles to take to her new life in the city. Nemo feels like an outsider as she attends school for the first time. Barkley stars alongside Momoa, who plays an outlaw named Flip, who helps her navigate the dream world to find a treasure that would help her see her late father again.

However, the deeper the pair venture into the dream world, the more Nemo finds that she doesn’t feel like waking up. Filming for Slumberland wrapped up in May 2021 and is set to hit Netflix on November 18, 2022.

Barkley is also set to star in Spirited alongside Reynolds and Ferrell. Spirited follows the three ghosts of Christmas who visit a dark soul, Clint Briggs, hoping to help him find the Christmas spirit. However, this year the choice is one tough Scrooge who turns the tables on his unwanted guests, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Briggs’s actions prompt the Ghost of Christmas Present to reexamine his past, present, and future. Unlike others before it, Spirited tells the story from the ghosts’ perspective. Filming for Spirited began in July 2021 and concluded in October of that year.

The movie is set to have a limited theatrical release on November 11, 2022, after which it will get a digital release on Apple TV+ on November 18. Barkley stars as Wren, Andrea Anders’ character’s younger version.

More about rising star Marlow Barkley

Barkley has a thriving parent-monitored Instagram account where she shares bits of her life with her 10k+ followers. She enjoys singing and has even posts videos of her singing and playing the guitar. She also appears interested in stunt choreography as she shared a clip of her and her friend doing several stunt fights.

Additionally, Barkley has posted videos of her dancing, including one with her father, Joseph Barkley, showcasing one of her choreographed moves. She has an older sister named Tessa. Barkley also has a Twitter account that her parents manage, but it isn’t as active as her Instagram.

