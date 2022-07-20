Good Trouble began airing on Freeform in 2019. It’s a continuation of The Fosters and follows the lives of Callie Adams Foster and her sister Mariana. Throughout the seasons, we have been introduced to an interesting group of characters.

One character who joined the show is Isabella Tavez. Who’s the actor who plays Isabella on Good Trouble? Here’s what we know.

Isabella on ‘Good Trouble’

Isabella was first introduced during Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 13 (titled “Daylight”). Gael is helping her move some of her belongings into a garage. She’s storing her possessions while she looks for a permanent place to live.

Gael is working for a company called Schlep Mate so that he can make extra money. Isabella asks him about himself, and he tells her that he’s an artist. Isabella says she’s an actress, but she also models so she can pay the bills.

Isabella is immediately attracted to Gael. She compliments him by saying he could probably book some modeling jobs. She also playfully gives him a rating of 10 when Gael asks her to rate him. He meant he was looking for a rating for his moving job. She later tells him she will definitely give him five stars.

Fast forward to season 4, and Isabella and Gael are expecting a baby. At first, they were just co-parents, but they became close and realized they were falling in love with each other. Isabella is even considering taking Gael’s last name.

Isabella is in a tough spot because her parents don’t support her having a baby outside of marriage. They want her to give up her child for adoption.

Who plays Isabella on ‘Good Trouble’?

Isabella is played by actor Priscilla Quintana. One of Quintana’s first acting roles was in the 2014 film The Gambler. The following year, she played the role of the Foam Girl in Furious 7. That year, Quintana snagged a recurring role in the television series Web Atlas. She played Dana/Olivia for three episodes.

In 2019, Quintana starred in the TV series Pandora. She played Jaqueline “Jax” Zhou for 23 episodes until 2020. Quintana’s other acting roles include appearances in Polaroid, Traffik, and Masters of Sex.

What’s next for Isabella

Things seem uncertain for Gael and Isabella. After Isabella finds out that Yuri has been putting his name on paintings Gael produced, she becomes upset. She feels guilty that Gael is working so hard to take care of her and their child.

Without Gael’s knowledge, Isabella goes to Yuri’s studio and tells him to give Gael a raise. She demands that his commission goes from 10% to 50%. Yuri wasn’t going to budge. When Isabella realizes he won’t comply, she tells him that she will tell everyone he’s a fraud. This enrages Yuri, and he fires Gael.

After Gael discovers what Isabella did, he becomes furious. Now, he doesn’t have a way to support his growing family. Isabella says she was only trying to help, but Gael tells her she “stepped way over the line.”

