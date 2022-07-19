Good Trouble’s Mariana and Joaquin have been getting hot and heavy. Joaquin is one of the latest residents to move into the Coterie. He has striking good looks and is surrounded by an air of mystery. Who is the actor who plays Joaquin? Here’s what we know about the star of the Freeform series.

Joaquin on ‘Good Trouble’

We’re first introduced to Joaquin during Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 1 (titled “Turn and Face the Strange”). Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) immediately notices him and decides to go over and talk to him. She learns that he’s a journalist. Their first meeting doesn’t go well, and Mariana storms off.

Joaquin is secretive, but he later reveals that he’s originally from Oklahoma and he’s looking for his sister, Jenna. She disappeared a few years ago and he hasn’t heard from her since.

During a phone call with his mother (season 4, episode 3, titled “Meet the New Boss”), she tells Joaquin she thinks Jenna is dead. She says while she was praying for Jenna her picture suddenly fell from the wall. She took it as a sign from God that her daughter was deceased.

Joaquin’s mother begs him to come back to the church, but he tells her he doesn’t believe what she believes. He also says he doesn’t believe his sister is dead.

He’s eventually able to track her down, but she tells him that she doesn’t want a relationship with him. Joaquin senses something is wrong and continues to keep tabs on her.

Who plays Joaquin on ‘Good Trouble’?

Joaquin is played by actor Bryan Craig. One of his first acting roles was in the 2005 movie Off the Chain, in which he played Jason Evridge. In 2011, he appeared in an episode of The Nine Lives of Chloe King. From 2011 to 2012, Craig landed a recurring role in Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures. He played Blake for six episodes.

Craig’s next recurring television role was in the series Youthful Daze. He played Jimmy Lowe for 34 episodes. He made his daytime drama debut on the television show General Hospital, during which he played the character Morgan Corinthos from 2013 to 2018. Some of Craig’s other roles include appearances in Valor, The Ride, Grand Hotel, and Walker.

What’s next for Joaquin

Joaquin (with the help of Mariana) is still trying to figure out what is going on with his sister. When they meet at the diner, she seems nervous. She also keeps looking over at a man sitting in the restaurant. She later gets in the car with the man.

Although Jenna says she doesn’t want to work on a relationship with her brother, she doesn’t seem all that convincing. Joaquin thought it was strange that she kept looking at that man, so he took a picture of his license plate as he and Jenna left. Hopefully, he can find the answers he’s looking for.

