Who Wins ‘Big Brother’ Season 14?

Big Brother is one of the most popular reality shows out there, but fans may have a hard time accessing earlier seasons of the show. Fortunately, two are now available to stream on Netflix. Big Brother Season 10 and Season 14 dropped on the platform on Dec. 2. We’ve already gone over who won Big Brother Season 10, but who took home the prize during season 14? Here’s what you need to know.

‘Big Brother’ Season 14 cast

Ian Terry and Dan Gheesling | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Before digging into who won Big Brother Season 14, let’s review who participated in the reality show back in 2012. The fourteenth outing featured 16 houseguests, one of whom competed in (and won) Big Brother Season 10. Another was actually expelled from the competition for hostile behavior. Needless to say, season 14’s participants were a memorable lot. In case you’ve forgotten any of them, find a list below.

Per Wikipedia, here’s the full cast of Big Brother Season 14:

Ian Terry

Dan Gheesling

Danielle Murphree

Shane Meaney

Jenn Arroyo

Joe Arvin

Frank Eudy

Britney Hayes

Ashley Iocco

Mike “Boogie” Malin

Will Heuser

Janelle Pierzina

Josephine “JoJo” Spatafora

Willie Hantz

Kara Monaco

Jodi Rollins

The names of contestants from season 14 will likely ring a few bells for longtime fans of the show. Of course, Big Brother‘s 2012 winner and runner-up are probably the most recognizable. So, who made it to the final vote of the fourteenth season?

‘Big Brother’ Season 14 winner

Anyone who watched Big Brother Season 14 will recall that houseguest Ian Terry won the show’s 2012 run. An engineering student from Pittsburgh, Pa., Terry defeated runner-up Dan Gheesling — a contestant who had already won Big Brother back in season 10. Terry went on to appear in Big Brother 22. Sadly, he was evicted during that outing — but he’ll always have his season 14 win to look back on.

And during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Terry admitted that he put his prize money to good use after season 14.

“Well I paid off my student loans,” he recalled. “I invested, I bought a car and I put a really nice down payment on a house. For 21, not bad.”

Needless to say, winning Big Brother paid off for Terry. And several other contestants from season 14 went on to big things. Many remain memorable to the fandom. In particular, Willie Hantz left an impression.

Willie Hantz was expelled from ‘Big Brother’ Season 14

Willie Hantz | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Although Ian Terry won Big Brother Season 14, he isn’t the only memorable face from that outing. Willie Hantz left an impression on viewers, even if it was for a more controversial reason. The first Head of House from season 14, Hantz wound up getting expelled from the competition. Not only did he exhibit rude behavior toward the other houseguests, but he reportedly heat-butted Joe Arvin. The latter proved the nail in the coffin, leading him to get ousted from the reality series.

Hantz’s behavior didn’t exactly endear him to fans, but it did make for an unforgettable season of Big Brother. Fans can watch the drama unfold all over again now that Big Brother Season 14 is streaming.

Catch Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 14 on Netflix.

