The new Netflix reality dating competition Perfect Match premiered on Valentine’s Day. This series combines challenges and romance as former reality stars from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more attempt to find their ideal partners. Through shakeups, hookups, and a little bit of chaos, the final episode revealed who truly found their perfect match. So, who wins Perfect Match?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-12.]

Who wins ‘Perfect Match?’ | Netflix

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso matched up early in ‘Perfect Match’

Several of the cast members of Perfect Match had previous relationships with other contestants from the show. Kariselle and Joey were part of the original 10 people who joined the house and previously dated. However, after matching on the first night, Nick and Savannah decided to switch things up and send Kariselle on a date with Chase from Too Hot to Handle. The date went well, and Kariselle considered matching with Chase, but ultimately, she stayed with Joey.

Who wins ‘Perfect Match?’

While it seemed like Kariselle and Joey had no chance of losing, but the decision depended on what the other players thought of each couple in the house. The other contestants voted on which couple seemed the most compatible. From Dom and Georgia to Shayne and Chloe, all of the couples experienced at least one hiccup during their time on Perfect Match. After discussing the ups and downs of each relationship, the rest of the contestants weighed in on whether or not they believed the remaining couples had found their ideal partner.

However, when it came time to vote, Dom and Georgia came out victorious. What’s more is that they only won by one vote. Host Nick Lachey also surprised the couple with a week long vacation to anywhere in the world.

A ‘Perfect Match’ engagement

Joey and Kariselle stayed together the entire season after that, and both claimed the challenges helped them grow as a couple. In the finale, the couple went on a romantic date, and Joey surprised Kariselle by proposing to her. She excitedly said yes, and most probably thought the pair had the win in the bag. However, leave it to Netflix to shake things up in the finale.

Regardless, Joey and Kariselle seemed ecstatic for Dom and Georgia to take home the win. Kariselle even jokingly said she checked out of Perfect Match once she realized she had a wedding to plan. Hopefully we’ll get plenty of updates regarding both Joey and Kariselle’s wedding and Dom and Georgia’s romantic vacation on Netflix’s dime.