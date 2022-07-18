Who Wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022? Reality Steve Still Doesn’t Know Who Wins Gabby and Rachel’s Season Yet

After a four-month hiatus, The Bachelorette kicked off last Monday, July 11, 2022. Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor ended in heartbreak for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, but The Bachelorette producers chose both women as co-leads this season. This time around, Gabby and Rachel are calling the shots. While spoiler guru Reality Steve typically supplies fans with spoilers for the entire season pretty early, that’s not the case this time. He still doesn’t know who wins The Bachelorette this season.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | ABC/Craig Sjodin

As of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 premiere, Reality Steve doesn’t know who Rachel and Gabby will pick

Fans invested in ABC’s The Bachelorette quickly learned who to turn to for all of their gossip over the years. Reality Steve often knows who wins each season before the premiere episode. Viewers can follow his reality TV blog while the show films to learn everything from who gets Hometown Dates to who receives the First Impression Rose. However, this season he hasn’t had nearly as much luck as in the past. Reality Steve still doesn’t know who wins The Bachelorette in 2022.

He wrote on his blog, “Now, let’s get to the biggest question I’ve been asked the most in the last 24 hrs – “When are you gonna tell us who Gabby and Rachel picked?” Short answer: When I know. I don’t know who they picked. Last few seasons, it’s been much tougher to get the ending of the season, as evidenced by not having Clayton’s until the end and also didn’t have Peter’s until the end. Not to mention a couple others. Michelle’s I had two weeks before her premiere aired, so go figure. Each season is different. Some I get a ton of info on and have the winners right away, and others I don’t. But when I do, I’ll let you know.”

TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette, the men are baring all! ? Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/X5MXVqAn11 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

Reality Steve knows Rachel and Gabby’s Top 4

While Reality Steve might not know who wins The Bachelorette this season, he revealed who each of the women chose for their Hometown Dates. Reality Steve confirms that Gabby takes Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, and Jason Alabaster on her dates. He also believes that Justin Budfuloski makes it to Gabby’s top four, but that isn’t 100% confirmed yet.

As for Rachel, she connected with Tino Franco in the premiere episode of The Bachelorette. He kissed her on the steps inside the mansion, and later, she gave him her First Impression Rose. Tino makes it to Rachel’s top four, along with Tyler Norris, Aven Jones, and Zach Shallcross.

Unsettling information comes to light TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette. Tune in at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7NbQKncj2L — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2022

Reality Steve’s comments to members of Bachelor Nation in the past might be why he doesn’t know who wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

The reality TV blogger made quite a name for himself as he published more and more spoilers for each season of The Bachelorette. However, he might have lost many of his friendships with members of Bachelor Nation after former contestant Demi Burnett confronted him about some inappropriate comments he made to her.

“I was always friendly to you, and you took my friendliness as an excuse to trick me into listening to your sexual fantasies about me,” Demi wrote on Twitter. “It felt gross. I don’t think I deserved to have you make me feel this way.”

If Reality Steve lost some of his contacts from the fallout of Demi’s confrontation, it might affect who gives him spoilers now and why he doesn’t know who wins The Bachelorette this season.

