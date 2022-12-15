Netflix dropped the second half of Too Hot to Handle Season 4 on Dec. 14, revealing who wins the latest iteration of the reality series. After another batch of exciting episodes — and plenty more drama — two couples became finalists. So, who won Too Hot to Handle Season 4 in the end?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for all episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 4, including the finale.]

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 finalists

Glam shot for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 had no shortage of surprises, with the Netflix series throwing newcomers into the mix as the episodes unfolded. The arrival of Flavia Laos and Ethan Smith turned up the heat, as did the addition of Shawn Wells and Imogen Ewan. In particular, Shawn threatened to upend one of the most popular relationships of the season. However, Nick Kici and Jawahir Khalifa survived the distraction.

Several contestants were eliminated during the back half of season 4, including Creed McKinnon, Sophie Stonehouse, and Ethan. When it came down to it, only two couples became finalists during Too Hot to Handle‘s latest outing: Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose, as well as Nick and Jawahir.

Too Hot to Handle‘s virtual assistant, Lana, chose these finalists for the fourth season finale. After that, the other contestants voted on the winner.

So, who walked away with the grand prize during Too Hot to Handle‘s latest batch of episodes?

Who wins ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4?

Nick and Jawahir in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Tom Dymond/Netflix

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 concludes with Nick and Jawahir receiving a 6-1 vote from the remaining contestants, making them the winners of this outing. Clearly, the pair proved the more popular match than Kayla and Seb. And that’s probably no surprise, as fans were rooting for the couple — even if they did have a rough patch after Shawn showed up.

Ultimately, Nick and Jawahir overcame that challenge and triumphed over the other Too Hot to Handle contestants. However, it’s unclear if they’re still together now that season 4 is through. According to Marie Claire, Jawahir responded to inquiries about their relationship status on Instagram Stories, offering a cryptic answer.

“I promise you all,” Jawahir wrote. “You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes.”

Whether they’re together or not, Nick and Jawahir walked away with a nice sum of money for their participation on the show. How much did they win from Too Hot to Handle Season 4?

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 prize money

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 winners Nick and Jawahir took home a total of $89,000, which they’ll split 50/50. That leaves each contestant with around $45,000.

Too Hot to Handle started with a $200,000 pot, and the winnings wound up being similar to season 3. Season 3 winners Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson took home $90,000, which they also split 50/50.

Both recent outings of Netflix’s reality show have seen the contestants taking home large sums, marking quite a jump from seasons 1 and 2. In Too Hot to Handle Season 2, Marvin Anthony won $50,000. And Too Hot to Handle Season 1 saw the cast splitting the winnings, which only amounted to $75,000 after the deductions were accounted for.

Needless to say, Nick and Jawahir can boast a successful outing of Too Hot to Handle, even if their love didn’t last. We’ll have to wait for further updates to learn more about their post-season status.

New episodes of Too Hot to Handle are currently streaming on Netflix.

