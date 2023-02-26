Why ‘1944’ Will Look More Familiar to the Original ‘Yellowstone’ Than Previous Prequels

In early February, the production team behind Yellowstone revealed that a new prequel, 1944, is officially in the works. While details about the new show are still emerging, here’s how 1944 will look very familiar to the original Yellowstone.

Cattle at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch | Paramount Network

Like ‘Yellowstone’, ‘1944’ will be filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch

The latest Yellowstone prequel is expected to be partially filmed in the Bitterroot Valley. According to Tom Prince, executive vice president of production at 101 Studios, the project is a follow-up to 1923, which starred Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton and was shot in Butte.

Per Ravalli Republic, Prince opened up about 1944 during the event at Hamilton City Hall. The producer did not leak too much information about the series, but he did reveal where filming is going to take place.

“Of course, we’ve got 1923, we’ve got the sequel, we’re not letting the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be called ‘1944,’” Prince shared. “My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch.”

Playing a crucial role in the Yellowstone franchise, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby serves as the Dutton family ranch on the popular TV show. Although the time periods will be different, the location will remain the same, bringing a sense of familiarity between the two shows.

What stories could be told in ‘1944’?

Although specific plot details for 1944 are being kept secret, it seems likely that the upcoming prequel will explore the impact of World War II on the Dutton family ranch, much like 1923 dealt with events such as Prohibition and the Great Depression.

In a similar vein, 1944 may use the war as both a backdrop and driving force for the story. It’s possible that some members of the Dutton family will serve in the military, or that the conflict will disrupt life in the wide open west where the show is set. Whatever the case may be, this time period definitely gives the prequel plenty of options to explore.

Inside the rumored cast of the new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

While no casting choices have been formally announced, there are indications that Paramount is searching for a well-known actor to take the lead in 1944, similar to how Harrison Ford headlined 1923. Recent news articles suggest that Matthew McConaughey, famous for his role in True Detective, is in talks to star in a Yellowstone extension that will also include several popular actors from the flagship series.

These rumors, of course, have not been confirmed. But we do know a few of the characters who could be featured in the prequel. This includes Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), who might be in charge of the Dutton ranch in the 1940’s, Elizabeth Strafford Dutton (Michelle Randolph), Jack’s fiancée, and John Dutton II, who is John Dutton III’s (Kevin Costner) father.

1944 is still in the early stages of development. If filming gets underway in the coming months, fans can expect the series to drop sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.