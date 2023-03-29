Why Ashton Kutcher Was Excited to Share the Screen With Fabio in ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’

It has been more than 20 years since Ashton Kutcher starred in Dude, Where’s My Car?. Even today, fans have the time of their life when they rewatch the entertaining movie .

Now, Kutcher looks back with nostalgia at the movie, which was one of his first film roles. Let’s dive deeper into why Kutcher was excited to share the screen with Fabio.

How did Ashton Kutcher rise to fame?

Kutcher is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but many fans may not know exactly how he got his start. According to TheThings, the handsome actor began by dabbling a bit in modeling. However, he knew that acting was his true calling.

Kutcher got his big break in 1998, starring as Michael Kelso on the popular sitcom That ’70s Show. Redbook reports that he said, “The first five episodes of That ’70s Show, I was convinced I was going to be fired, because I was terrible.”

Fortunately, he was wrong, and it wasn’t long before he had movie roles in films such as Reindeer Games and Down To You. The notoriously goofy Kutcher went on to star in more films, including My Boss’s Daughter and Cheaper by the Dozen, and by the early 2000s, he was a fixture in Hollywood and a household name.

Ashton Kutcher | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

By that time, the actor began filming the prank TV series, Punk’d for MTV, and as the years went by, he was able to prove that he had some major staying power.

Before anyone knew what was happening, Kutcher became the lead in the popular show Two and a Half Men, replacing Charlie Sheen. Plus, he became a more refined star in his own right.

Ashton Kutcher and Fabio in ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’

Kutcher may be a huge star today, but when Dude, Where’s My Car? was filmed, he may have been a bit starstruck about who else was going to appear alongside him.

When recently rewatching scenes from some of his most classic roles, the actor took a look back at the film. He recalled his days before fame, when someone asked him if he had ever thought about being a male model. Kutcher said the only male model he knew was Fabio, and said, “I don’t think I look like Fabio. Like, I don’t even think that’s a real job you can have.”

He was excited when Fabio actually showed up on the set of Dude, Where’s My Car?, and of course, Kutcher told him the story. Fabio’s reply? “No, you’re not like me.” Wow.

More about the actor

The star may have started as a model and TV actor, but he has made his mark as a producer, entrepreneur, and recipient of several awards. According to Celebrity Fun Facts, Kutcher studied biochemical engineering before becoming famous. He is also known for investing in several technology companies.

Nowadays, he is married to former co-star Mila Kunis, and the couple has two children.

Kutcher also enjoys doing charity work as his way of giving back. He has been involved in organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, and Artists for Peace and Justice — a fundraising foundation that helps deprived communities of the world.