Audrina Patridge Shares Why She and Chris Pine Broke Up

Chris Pine and The Hills star Audrina Patridge were in a low-key celebrity relationship more than 10 years ago. Here’s what the reality TV star said about their breakup.

How Chris Pine and Audrina Patridge met

In her memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Patridge says she met Pine in 2009. They were both attending the Las Vegas ShoWest Awards. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Patridge wouldn’t give details when she was asked about the romance. She simply responded, “Ryan, my lips are sealed. I am not talking about this!”

Seacrest asked Partridge again about the relationship, and he mentioned there was a picture of her leaving Pine’s house. However, Partridge wouldn’t budge. She told him she could have been coming from anywhere. “They got a picture of me walking down the street, and they could say I was anywhere,” says Partridge.

Why Chris Pine and Audrina Patridge ended their relationship

Patridge explained why she and Pine ended their relationship. According to her they had very different lifestyles. She liked to go out and Pine preferred to stay in. The actor didn’t want to be hounded by paparazzi and he wanted to nurture his career.

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi—he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” says Patridge in her book. “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Patridge also says Pine was an “up-and-coming actor” who had a lot of demands on this time. Although they liked each other, she realized their lives weren’t going in the same direction.

Audrina Patridge says she had to prepare to become a single mother

Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016 but they divorced in 2018. She tells People it was hard for her to go through the divorce because it was so public. According to the reality star, the demise of her relationship was gradual. Despite the pain she says she experienced, she decided to write about the divorce in her book.

“It was a gradual build up,” says Patridge. “It was a gradual escalation that was heartbreaking. A divorce is like a death. It’s something you mourn. And it’s really hard to go through. So going through it in the public is even harder. Everything was released publicly so I felt like I had to include that in my book because it was such a big part of my life.”

The Hills star says she had to prepare herself to become a single mother. In her book she says she had a feeling she might have to raise her child alone, so she tried to get in the right frame of mind. “I prepared myself mentally to have and to raise this baby alone,” writes Patridge.

