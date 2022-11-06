Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are a famous celebrity couple. He is a celebrated athlete in both the NFL and the MLB. She is a businessperson known for hosting and producing various TV shows.

Sanders and Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds’ relationship history

According to Yahoo Sports, Sanders and Edmonds first met at a party for a movie she was producing. Then, they met again to discuss an idea for a reality show, which led them to begin dating.

Before then, both Sanders and Edmonds had experienced the demise of high-profile relationships. Sanders was married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998. Then, he was married to Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Edmonds was married to singer/music producer Babyface from 1992 to 2005. She also had a symbolic wedding ceremony in Bora Bora with actor Eddie Murphy in 2008, though they split two weeks later.

In 2019, it was revealed that Sanders and Edmonds had gotten engaged.

Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds still aren’t married

Many celebrities have marriage as the next step after an engagement. However, it does not seem like Sanders and Edmonds will soon tie the knot.

Sanders has explained why it took the couple eight years to have an engagement. According to the Jackson State football coach, he was hesitant to get married due to their long-distance relationship. Sanders lives in Dallas with his kids, and Edmonds lives in Los Angeles with her kids. On the podcast Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris (via Madame Noire), Sanders explained:

“I didn’t believe in long-distance marriages, number one. Number two, her kids graduate — her youngest son — graduates this year. My son, who lives with me, my other two live with their mother. He’s a sophomore now, so he has two more years. So just thinking all that through, walking all that through and making sure we do the right thing, because I don’t believe in long distance, so there’s gonna have to be sacrifices made on both sides. And oftentimes one is not willing to make sacrifices, but one must grow.”

Sanders also revealed that, when they do tie the knot, they do not want a lavish wedding: “We’ve done that, both of us have done that. Been there done that,” he shared. “I wouldn’t give a darn if it’s just me, her and Pastor [Omar]. Then we straight. In the country, and we go fishing right afterward [laughter]. She wouldn’t like that but I would love it.”

Some fans think the relationship has ‘red flags’

Still, some onlookers believe things might not be healthy underneath the surface of Sanders and Edmonds’ romance. For example, the YouTube channel RealRealityGossip recently posted a video detailing so-called “red flags” in Sanders and Edmonds’ relationship.

According to the narrator, some of these “red flags” include the drama surrounding Sanders and his ex-wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders and Edmonds’ mother believing that Edmonds puts more effort into the relationship than Sanders does.

While several commenters agree with the “red flags,” others believe the couple is simply playing by their own rules that work for them.

